Gigi Hadid's statement eye make-up is perfect for summer
Hanna Ibraheem
Want to wear brighter eyeshadow for summer but not sure how? Take your lead from Gigi Hadid.
You know how it goes: the days get brighter and so does our make-up.
We find ourselves opting for fresher, dewy-looking foundations, layering on complexion-brightening blushers and mixing it up between nude and bold lipsticks. Then, there’s the joy of summer eye make-up.
Summer gives us a chance to dip our make-up brushes into the eyeshadow palettes that might usually seem a bit intimidating. Now, if you’re slightly reluctant to sweep a bright green eyeshadow all over your eyelid, that’s fine, because Gigi Hadid has just shown us a new way to wear our eye make-up.
The model posted a selfie on Instagram, debuting the perfect summer make-up look. In the picture, Hadid is wearing bright tangerine orange eyeshadow on the inner corners of her eyes.
Created by celebrity make-up artist Patrick Ta, this bright eyeshadow placement is perfect for this season for many reasons. Placing a pop of colour here draws attention to the eyes, it looks striking with a face mask and it is still subtle enough to let you have fun with even the boldest of eyeshadow colours.
As for the rest of Hadid’s look, Ta kept the make-up simple to balance it out: her eyebrows are sculpted into a fluffy, laminated-effect finish, her base looks fresh and she’s wearing a dusting of rosy pink blusher with matching pink lipstick.
Convinced? Here’s some of our favourite vibrant eyeshadows to copy Hadid’s look yourself.
