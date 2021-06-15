The model posted a selfie on Instagram, debuting the perfect summer make-up look. In the picture, Hadid is wearing bright tangerine orange eyeshadow on the inner corners of her eyes.

Created by celebrity make-up artist Patrick Ta, this bright eyeshadow placement is perfect for this season for many reasons. Placing a pop of colour here draws attention to the eyes, it looks striking with a face mask and it is still subtle enough to let you have fun with even the boldest of eyeshadow colours.