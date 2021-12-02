Glitter make-up grows up: how to dazzle, shine and shimmer this Christmas
Three make-up artists break down how to incorporate glitter into your beauty routine.
If wearing glitter reminds you of awkward (but seminal) school discos, allow me to change your mind. A staple on red carpets, in editorial spreads and, yes, at the work Christmas party, there is a genuinely sophisticated way to wear the sparkly stuff. From sheer dustings to pigmented pops of dazzling shimmer, style icons including Rita Ora, Dua Lipa and Naomi Campbell have all played in the reflective realm. And this festive season I want us to, too. Here’s how to make it work, direct from three expert make-up artists.
How to wear glitter on your eyes
“If you’re new to glitter or feeling unsure, try a liquid or cream glitter eye shadow. They still provide impact but can be more simple to use as the creamy texture makes them easy to blend,” explains international make-up artist Denise Rabor.
“You can use them straight on your eyelids or over the top of your usual eyeshadow. You can also add some drama with a glitter eye pencil or a glitter eyeliner along your lash line.
“If you’re brave enough to try loose glitter, it can look beautiful applied to the inner and outer corners of your eyes. However, you may want to use a glitter primer to make sure that it stays put.”
Performers Dua Lip and Rita Ora play with glitter pigment and placement.
How to wear glitter on your lips
“If you don’t do anything else, then add drama to your look by adding some glitter to your pout,” says Rabor.
“One of the easiest ways to wear glitter on your lips is by using a glitter lipstick which you can either wear on its own or over a base colour. These lipsticks require precision and they often look their most chic when the rest of your make-up is low key.”
Models Charli Howard and Naomi Campbell wear Pat McGrath Labs Crystal Lip Kit on the red carpet.
How to wear glitter on your body
“A little bit of body shimmer goes a long way, so add some to your collarbone,” advises Rabor.
Models Irini Shayk and Jasmine Tookes shimmer and shine at the 2021 Met Gala, America: A Lexicon of Fashion.
How to apply glitter properly
“In terms of application, avoid loading the brush with loads of glitter or shimmery eyeshadow, as it’s likely to drop onto the face and mess your skin look and it will give a heavy look immediately that is tricky to remove,” says Illamasqua’s head of training and education, Melanie Barrese.
“With this in mind, apply shimmers and glitters to the eyes before you have completed your skin. Doing your eyes first allows you to clean up any dropped shimmer product and then have beautiful freshly applied skin.
“Always remember to shake any excess product off the brush before applying to skin to help avoid further product drop.”
“Also, make sure to prep the lids first with an eye primer (such as Anastasia Beverly Hills) or a cream shadow in a similar shade to the glitter or a subtle neutral gold (Trinny London ‘Sun’ is a safe bet). This gives the glitter something to grab onto and prevents fall out,” explains celebrity make-up artist Tania Grier.
“When prepping, pop a piece of tissue under the eyes, or use this time to apply an under-eye mask, this prevents all the glitter from ending up on the cheeks – saving time and hassle.”
“Shimmer can be so flattering if you nail the right shades. Choose brands that do subtle shimmer in velvety textures such as the SUQQU 2021 Holiday Collection. It is the perfect amount of sparkle for any age and is easily applied with fingers or the sponge included for the ultimate pop of pigment.”
More glitter inspiration we love
Main image: Getty