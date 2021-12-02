“If you’re new to glitter or feeling unsure, try a liquid or cream glitter eye shadow. They still provide impact but can be more simple to use as the creamy texture makes them easy to blend,” explains international make-up artist Denise Rabor.

“You can use them straight on your eyelids or over the top of your usual eyeshadow. You can also add some drama with a glitter eye pencil or a glitter eyeliner along your lash line.

“If you’re brave enough to try loose glitter, it can look beautiful applied to the inner and outer corners of your eyes. However, you may want to use a glitter primer to make sure that it stays put.”