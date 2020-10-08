“All of my friends carried a lot of distrust when it came to getting a brow treatment done. They often left the salon room with eyebrows that were over-threaded or over waxed. Over time, I became the only person most of friends trusted with their eyebrows and that’s when I decided to start Bambrows, my brow bar based in Hackney.

“This is where I realised the transformative powers of eyebrows. At the beginning of my career, most of my clients were from the generation that over-tweezed their brows. But seeing those thin shapes evolve into more natural-looking brows and the difference between the two was huge.

“Personally, I don’t wear a lot of makeup day-to-day but always feel good when my brows are done. It’s the one thing I must do every day. Firstly, because of my job and secondly, it makes me feel complete – if my brows look good, I feel like I don’t need much else on my face.”