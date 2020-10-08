Pretty Damn Good: the product Bambrows founder Chanice Sienna relies on for fuller, natural-looking eyebrows
Welcome to Stylist’s Pretty Damn Good, a weekly series in which different women share the one product – across hair care, skincare, make-up, body and fragrance – that remains a forever staple in their beauty routine.
We’ve all been there. You’ve gone for an eyebrow appointment, only to leave feeling disappointment when your brow has been halved in size or the arch you painstakingly grew for months has been threaded off in a matter of minutes. Then, when you do find somebody who threads them perfectly, you never want to let them go.
That’s why Chanice Sienna’s brow bar Bambrows has gone from strength to strength. Founded in 2017, Bambrows quickly earned a reputation for reliable services, earning it a loyal customer base who return to its high quality treatments. Not to mention, the cool, homely interiors and community vibe within the salon.
Over its first year, Bambrows cropped up in various spaces across London, including Peckham’s infamous Holdrons Arcade and cult nail salon WAH nails in Soho (which has since sadly closed down). Then, in 2018, Bambrows found its home underneath the Retrouve vintage store on Hackney’s Broadway Market.
Over the years, Sienna’s team has grown as more and more people come trust them with their eyebrows. But what does a beauty expert like Sienna reach for in her own make-up bag? We asked her to share the one product she loves and yes, it involved eyebrows…
“All of my friends carried a lot of distrust when it came to getting a brow treatment done. They often left the salon room with eyebrows that were over-threaded or over waxed. Over time, I became the only person most of friends trusted with their eyebrows and that’s when I decided to start Bambrows, my brow bar based in Hackney.
“This is where I realised the transformative powers of eyebrows. At the beginning of my career, most of my clients were from the generation that over-tweezed their brows. But seeing those thin shapes evolve into more natural-looking brows and the difference between the two was huge.
“Personally, I don’t wear a lot of makeup day-to-day but always feel good when my brows are done. It’s the one thing I must do every day. Firstly, because of my job and secondly, it makes me feel complete – if my brows look good, I feel like I don’t need much else on my face.”
“One day, in 2017, I was out with friends and that’s when I discovered Glossier’s Boy Brow, £14. I’m always on the hunt for good brow products and they were super obsessed with the brand and everything about the product. I used it for the first time straight out of a friend’s make-up bag and never looked back. and I have been using it ever since.
“The first thing that drew me to the product was the size and how easy it was to pop it into my everyday bag. Also, the size of the brush applicator – so many other brow gel applicators are too big, which I find makes it harder to be precise.
“I switch between clear or brown, depending on my look, but I do think clear eyebrow gel is very underrated. It works on all brow types, including my brows which are very fine.”
“As for the formula, it makes my eyebrows look fuller, while still keeping a natural finish to them. The consistency is perfect as it’s buildable, so if I wanted to add more, for my brows to be more defined, I can without them feeling stiff afterwards. Also, it’s suitable for all eyebrow hair types. I have super fine hairs so it is really easy to have an overload of product, but this works. It’s also affordable and lasts a long time.
“My tip is to brush brows with the clear gel in both directions. I brush the product against the direction of my hair growth and then with the hair, creating almost a backcombed effect. This instantly adds texture to the hairs and holds them in place better. Once you’ve done this then brush the brows up creating a groomed but natural look to the brows. It also gives them a fuller and fluffier finish.
“I recommend different brow gels to friends and customers depending on their hair type, but if friends are wanting that everyday natural look then I always feel that Boy Brow in clear is a safe and reliable option.”
Chanice Sienna is the founder of Bambrows. Glossier Boy Brow, £14, is available in five shades at glossier.com
Main image: Chanice Sienna