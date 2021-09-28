It seems Glossier really does have the midas touch – anything the brand touches turns to gold, and the newest drop is no different. Following on from the success of this year’s launches, from Cleanser Concentrate and Universal Pro Retinol to Solar Paint and Ultra Lip, comes Monochromes, £19 each. First teased at last week’s Met Gala on Naomi Osaka and Olivia Rodrigo, it’s the brand’s first foray into powder shadow, having previously only launched liquid formulas in the shape of Lidstar and Skywash, and, of course, Glossier has delivered once again.

The collection boasts 10 palm-sized palettes – which are made from tin and are 100% recyclable and refillable, with refills costing £16 each – available in a range of shades, from Clay (a rich terracotta), Mist (a cool lilac) and Mesa (a warm orange) to Prairie (a rich olive) and Teak (a warm chocolate brown), it seems as though there is something for everybody, whether you want to play it safe or experiment with a little bit of colour. Each compact houses three formulas – matte, metallic and satin – that can be worn alone or together, and each finish can be worn as sheer or as intense as you like. We managed to get our hands on a couple of shades ahead of today’s launch – here’s how we got on. Shannon Peter, beauty director

Shannon tries Glossier Monochromes in Bluff (left) and Almond (right)

“I’m a sucker for a Glossier launch just as much as the next beauty director, and being a long-term eyeshadow devotee, this one got me particularly excited. The first thing that piqued my interest was the fact that each palette has only three shades; given that so many eyeshadow quads house at least one dud, it makes sense for product developers to simply cut their losses and provide a more selective edit of shades people will actually want to wear. For that, I am grateful. I first tried Bluff, a light peach-toned colourway that although beautiful, was far too light for my skintone. Unperturbed, I moved on to Almond, a palette that sits much more in the warm nutty shade spectrum – in other words, it’s right up my street. I used a dense brush to pat on the matte shade before topping it with first a layer of soft shimmer and then a layer of the more intense sparkle. The result? Lovely. The entire thing is totally wearable and practically foolproof, matching the very same ease we know and love from the rest of the Glossier product line-up. But if I did have one bugbear to share it would be that once on the skin, the two shimmery shadows are pretty similar. There isn’t an added wow factor of shimmer, nor do the underlying shades look wildly different but perhaps I’m just being really picky?”

Lucy Partington, beauty contributor

Lucy tries Glossier Monochromes in Jute (left) and Bluff (right)

“I won’t lie, when I saw these palettes being teased at the Met Gala, I was underwhelmed. I didn’t think three shades in one palette was enough and I was generally just a bit blah about them. Then, when I had two shades arrive at my flat, I kind of felt the same. I got Jute, a soft taupe, which is the one I initially preferred; and Bluff, a pale, peachy pink, which I thought looked way too pale for anybody. My initial swatching left me disappointed and I wasn’t impressed with the lack of pigment. In true Glossier style, though, I was proven wrong immediately. Jute is, in actual fact, a perfect everyday colour and layering each shade creates a multi-dimensional look that catches the light beautifully. I paired it with brown mascara and brown kohl liner in the waterline to create the quickest smoky eye ever. I loved that it was so easy to apply; I used Mac Cosmetics’ #217 blending brush for the matte shade, and then dabbed the other two on top with my ring finger. I took the same approach with Bluff, and although I’m not convinced it would be suitable for anybody with a darker skin tone than mine (and I’m pale!) I really loved it. An almost 90s-inspired frosted look, it’s subtle but just enough to make it look like I’ve made an effort. 10/10 would recommend treating yourself – I’m desperate to try Mist and Prairie next.” Shop Glossier Monochromes, £19, at Glossier.com now

