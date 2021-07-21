“As a relative newcomer to the bronzer scene, I was initially excited at the prospect of Glossier’s Solar Paint – but then when I found out it was a liquid formula, I was scared.

“Until now, I’ve only ever used powder and that feels like a safe space to me. But I didn’t need to be scared: on first use, I dotted Flare, the lightest of the four shades, along my jawline and along the edges of my forehead and blended with my fingers. It instantly added a little bit of life into my otherwise pale face, making it look like I’d spent a few days in the sun. I decided to add a bit more, this time using a blusher brush to blend the edges of my face and to make sure there were no harsh lines.

“Finally, I used Ray as a contouring shade, dotting it along the hollows of my cheekbones (or rather, where my cheekbones should be if I actually had any) and blending it with the same brush.

“The difference isn’t huge, but that’s the sign of a good bronzer if you ask me – it should make you look healthy and glowing rather than being noticeable, and that’s exactly what Solar Paint does.”