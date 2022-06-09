Things just seem better with sunshine, don’t they? Walking into the office, popping to the post office or, simply, scrolling through your phone all become pockets of warm joy dotted throughout the day. Even washing the car takes on a new kind of enjoyment. Much like everything else, sunshine makes our beauty regimes more fun, too. A recent trend coined by beauty insiders and experts, the golden hour glow is a skincare and make-up trend that brings the luminous wash of sunshine to our faces, hair and skin.

Characterised by soft washes of light and healthy colour, golden hour make-up focuses on shimmer, shine, sheen and softness. The way a slowly sinking orange sun would hit your face at the end of the day, illuminating the areas it naturally reaches – the forehead, cheekbones, temples and lips. Make-up artist and founder of the Glowbabe Academy Tori Rosero explains more: “When applying make-up, you want to focus on applying it in all the right places, to resemble the golden hour light. Find an illuminating highlighter that you can carefully apply to the highpoints of your face, focusing on areas where the light would naturally hit, such as your cheekbones, brow bone, nose and forehead.

“For that just stepped off the beach, bronzed look, find a bronzer that has a slight shimmer to it; again, not too matte, which you can brush over your cheekbones, nose and forehead, to replicate sun-kissed, beachy skin.” “When it comes to formulas for your summer make-up products, I love using cream-based products, as those are most likely to melt into your skin, keeping it hydrating and glossy.”

So, to capture that happy glow, here’s our curated edit of the best beauty, skin and haircare products that mimic the effect of a golden hour sun, wherever you are.

1. Refy Gloss Highlighter A smooth, almost gel-like formula, this highlighter is the thing that made me believe in glow again. Creamy and easy to use, it’s enriched with natural oils and minerals that sink into the skin, leaving a deep golden, luminous glow. Shop Refy Gloss Highlighter, £18 buy now

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive a free guide to the 101 Female Authors Everyone Should Have On Their Bookshelf. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy