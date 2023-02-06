Let’s be honest: 2023’s award season hasn’t been the most exciting in terms of beauty looks so far. But luckily for us, last night’s Grammys – held at the Crypto.com Arena in LA – switched the narrative completely, and we’re so here for it.

Alongside Lizzo and Bey’s matching foil dresses, Adele’s on-brand old-school Hollywood get-up and Sam Smith’s breathtaking bold red moment came a slew of bold, beautiful, bright and inspiring beauty looks. It seems as if celebrity make-up artists really pulled all the stops out, and we couldn’t be happier.

So, without further ado, here are the most stand-out looks fresh from the red carpet. Screenshotting fingers at the ready, we know you’ll want to keep a record of some of these…