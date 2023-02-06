7 of the very best bold beauty looks from the 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet
The 65th Grammy Awards brought with it some of the most exciting beauty looks we’ve seen so far this awards season.
Let’s be honest: 2023’s award season hasn’t been the most exciting in terms of beauty looks so far. But luckily for us, last night’s Grammys – held at the Crypto.com Arena in LA – switched the narrative completely, and we’re so here for it.
Alongside Lizzo and Bey’s matching foil dresses, Adele’s on-brand old-school Hollywood get-up and Sam Smith’s breathtaking bold red moment came a slew of bold, beautiful, bright and inspiring beauty looks. It seems as if celebrity make-up artists really pulled all the stops out, and we couldn’t be happier.
So, without further ado, here are the most stand-out looks fresh from the red carpet. Screenshotting fingers at the ready, we know you’ll want to keep a record of some of these…
Cardi B
Not the only person to choose to match their make-up to their outfit, Cardi B’s cobalt blue liner – which was achieved using the shade Blue Blitz from Pat McGrath’s Mothership I: Subliminal Palette, £118, paired with a high-shine glazed lip (lined with PermaGel Ultra Lip in the shade Pencil Brown Nouveux, £27, also by Pat McGrath) is a sight to behold. Obsessed.
Lizzo
Lizzo is clearly in her monochrome era, matching her red carpet outfit (because yes, she did get changed to accept her award – we stan an indecisive queen) with her bold rosy eyeshadow, her lips and blusher – which, by the way, is Charlotte Tilbury’s new Pillow Talk Matte Beauty Blush Wand in Dream Pop, £30, and was applied high on the cheekbones for the ultimate statement look.
Taylor Swift
Of course Taylor Swift not only wore a custom midnight blue gown, but she paired her signature red lip with midnight blue smoky eye, and we’re here for it.
Laverne Cox
Gold lips, gold foiled eyes – complete with it delicately applied below the lash line – and gold accessories make for a truly stunning red carpet look for Laverne Cox.
Shania Twain
A minute, please, for Shania Twain. Not only is her outfit – and hat – deserving of every award going, but her bold red lip, bold red hair and orange eyeshadow with a pop of yellow liner for good measure? We’re 100% feeling the vibe.
Doja Cat
Sharp inverted eyeliner, shaved brows and the coolest pixie cut we’ve seen for a long time. Make-up aritst Enesto Casillas was inspired by “industrial warm tones of Doja’s dress and decided to play the eyes up with shimmering, constrasting colours”, using Charlotte Tilbury’s Luxury Palette in The Rock Chick, £45, Rock’n’Kohl Liner in Bedroom Black, £22 and Colour Chameleon in Smokey Emerald, £23. Nobody except Doja Cat could pull this combo off so well.
Kacey Musgraves
Staying true to herself, Kacey Musgraves made a serious case for dusky pink eyes, lips, cheeks and a glam fur cape. Makeup artist Moani Lee used Charlotte Tilbury make-up to create the look, citing Musgraves’ Valentino dress as inspiration.
Images: Getty