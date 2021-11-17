According to a new Skindex report by luxury beauty brand Clarins, #GraphicLiner was the most viewed TikTok beauty hashtag over the last 12 months. Racking up more than 501 million views, graphic liner beat out #CatEye, #SoapBrows and #OmbreLips to take the top spot.

Characterised by innovative designs, unexpected colours, textures and shapes, graphic liner is a playful, joyful way to experiment with eye make-up. Seen on celebrities and catwalks (as well as all over our feeds), here’s how to try the technique yourself.