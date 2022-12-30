Some celebrities take to TikTok like a duck to water. Others, not so much. Hailey Bieber, neé Baldwin, lives very much in the former category. A regular on the app, Bieber shares behind-the-scenes footage of her life – from red carpet ’fits to breakfast recipes, her days as the founder and face of Rhode Skin and, of course, make-up and skincare routines.

Earlier this year, Bieber shared her recipe for ‘glazed donut skin’, the plump, dewy skincare trend that became stratospherically popular. A low-key routine, she concentrated on multi-purpose products (like this apricot lip, cheek and eye balm), glistening highlighter and fluffy, full brows. This week, she dropped something new: her ‘glowy make-up’ routine.