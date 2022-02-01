“Half-halo eyeshadow is the dewy spring trend making me excited about make-up again”
An understated friend to 80s lacquer, half-halo eyes are all about pared-back placement and dewy shimmer.
We’re all guilty of falling into routines that look suspiciously like ruts. Whether it’s eating the same breakfast Monday through Sunday (because bran flakes are easy and get the job done) or rewatching nostalgic TV as a way to disengage and self-soothe, some are worthy of a sharp kick.
For me, it’s applying the same make-up in the same order every single time, no matter my mood or the occasion. Yes, I’ve refined the process down to a quick and effective 10 minutes, but it doesn’t excite me anymore. A less-is-more person, I like to spice things up in realistic ways: I’m not about to start contouring on the reg. What I can do is get involved with the balmy, diffused, half-halo-esque eye make-up springing up on my social media.
An understated friend to the lacquer of a full glossy eye, half-halo eyes are all about pared-back placement. Swept up from the inner canthus of the eye socket, it follows the bone up and under the eyebrow, creating an oval-shaped half-moon.
When you turn your head or tilt your face towards a light source, the product becomes an iridescent wash of hydration. Unlike the 80s-inspired latex-eye, this one boasts of dewy moisture – the glazed sheen of healthy skin.
An easy way to revamp your make-up routine without doing much, I’d suggest you use your pinky finger or a small, flat brush to glide the balm, oil or gel onto the orbit of the eye socket. I prefer to do this after applying eyeshadow and setting spray as I find it makes each product stay in place for longer and more evenly, but it really does come down to personal preference.
If you’re on holiday or in hotter climes, apply slightly less than you would otherwise – the warmth of the sun, heat in the air and sweat on your face will warm the product up and encourage it to slip. Less is more on this one.
Best balms, gels and glazes for half-halo eyes
Jones Road Miracle Balm in Au Naturale
Jones Road makes blooming good make-up. Focused on softness, radiance and hydration, almost all of the brand’s products are multipurpose. The Miracle Balm, an all-over skin enhancer, can be used to create a soft-focus eye effect, daubed onto the upper cheekbones or swept over the cupid’s bow. The shade Au Naturale is a light-reflecting dewy peach colour.
Jones Road Miracle Balm in Bronze
For a sheer sheen on deeper skin tones, I would suggest the Miracle Balm in Bronze, Tawny or Magic Hour. It’ll blend and blur the inner scope of your eye into a softly diffused shimmer.
Refy Gloss Highlighter
A moisturising high-performance formula, the Refy Gloss Highlighter is an iridescent topaz colour that works as a primer, highlighter or eye make-up. It’s non-stick and enriched with natural oils for a holiday-ready glow.
Fenty Beauty Match Stix Glow Stick in Purrrl
Coat your eyes in an easy-to-apply lightweight dewy sheen, thanks to RiRi and Fenty Beauty. Use straight from the bullet or pat onto your fingertips – dealer’s choice.
Shop Fenty Beauty Match Stix Glow Stick in Purrrl at Boots, £18.40
Danessa Myricks Beauty Colourfix 24-hour Cream Colour Glaze in Clear
A clear, no shimmer pure sheen option, Danessa Myricks’ liquid gel-cream formula is long-wearing and non-irritating. For a glitter-infused option, try shades Crystal or Kaleidoscope, instead.
Shop Danessa Myricks Beauty Colourfix 24-hour Cream Colour in Glaze at Cult Beauty, £18
Main image: courtesy of Jones Road Beauty