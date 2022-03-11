Holly Willoughby just wore a 70s-themed outfit that proves more is always better
And that goes for her make-up, too. Glitter, anyone?
The old adage “less is more” is pervasive in the fashion and beauty world. Going overboard can be attributed to gilding the lily or being too much. In my opinion, both are outdated and unnecessary. And last night, Holly Willoughby proved my point – more is wonderfully more.
Attending a 70s-themed party to celebrate the fourth anniversary of members club Annabel’s, Holly truly leaned into the assignment – dressing head to toe in light-reflecting sequins and fluffy, gravity-defying feather textures.
Themed around New York’s 70s cultural institution Studio 54, guests wore sequins, diamantés, shaggy fur, feathers and glitter in their droves. Holly accessorised her Attico sequinned dress and Rixo bag with a heavy sweep of black eyeliner, glowing highlighter and smattering of glitter eyeshadow that extended beyond the corner of her eye for a lived-in, relaxed effect.
Other guests included Naomi Campbell, who left her dark hair long and flowing with a dusting of finely milled shimmer across her eyelids and Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart, who both went heavy on iridescent metallic tones.
Main image: Getty