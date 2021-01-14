How to apply blush: this TikTok video shows how blusher can change your face shape
- Hanna Ibraheem
A popular TikTok video shows that switching up your blush placement can have a big impact on your face shape.
When it comes to make-up, there are some products that tend to get more praise then others. Mascaras are often hailed for their eye-opening abilities. Eyebrow products help us nail the fluffy brow trend. Highlighters allow us to perk up our skin with a natural-looking glow, even if we aren’t feeling quite so perky on the inside. But one product, I often find relegated to the bottom of my make-up bag is my blusher.
Don’t get me wrong: I do love blusher. I love the way it can add a healthy flush to my cheeks with a simple sweep of powder or dab of liquid. But more often than not, I’ll leave it out of my make-up routine, particularly during winter. And what a mistake that was.
Because during one night of doomscrolling, I opened TikTok to further avoid sleep and came across a video that has left me moving blusher right up to the top of my make-up pile.
TikTok user Isaac Halvorsen (@isaachalvorsen7) posted a video, in which he claims: “Blush placement changes your entire face shape.”
In the video, which has garnered 2.2 million views, Halvorsen says: “I see a lot of beauty influencers applying their blush right on the apples of their cheekbones, so I see like Nikki Tutorials and Jacyln Hill applying it right here.
“And it looks absolutely stunning on their face shape but I find that this really drags down my face.” He goes on to apply a pink Milani blusher on one side of his face, focusing on the apples of his cheeks – so far, so normal.
But then, Halvorsen explains that he’s going to try a different type of blush placement. “So instead I’m going to apply my blush and I’m going to focus it right on the back points of my cheekbones,” he explains. “You can even bring it up into your temples if you feel – I really love this technique.”
As soon as Halvorsen finishes, the difference is actually pretty drastic. The side of his face that has blusher focused on the temples appears more lifted as the blusher has helped to provide a bit of natural-looking contour.
Of course, as Halvorsen mentions himself, applying blusher to the apple of your cheeks also looks great and at the end of the day, it all comes down to your face shape and personal preference. But it’s nice to see a technique that steers away from the traditional ‘apples of your cheek’ method.
If you want to try it, it’s worth sitting in front of a mirror and experimenting with different blush placements on each half of your face to see what you prefer. Plus, that’s the joy of make-up: trying new things and see what works best for you.
Main image: Getty