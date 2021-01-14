But then, Halvorsen explains that he’s going to try a different type of blush placement. “So instead I’m going to apply my blush and I’m going to focus it right on the back points of my cheekbones,” he explains. “You can even bring it up into your temples if you feel – I really love this technique.”

As soon as Halvorsen finishes, the difference is actually pretty drastic. The side of his face that has blusher focused on the temples appears more lifted as the blusher has helped to provide a bit of natural-looking contour.

Of course, as Halvorsen mentions himself, applying blusher to the apple of your cheeks also looks great and at the end of the day, it all comes down to your face shape and personal preference. But it’s nice to see a technique that steers away from the traditional ‘apples of your cheek’ method.

If you want to try it, it’s worth sitting in front of a mirror and experimenting with different blush placements on each half of your face to see what you prefer. Plus, that’s the joy of make-up: trying new things and see what works best for you.