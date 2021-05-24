Taking a blusher onto his brush, he explains: “I’m going to work it from the top of the ear”. Placing the brush at the top of his ear, Dominic then begins to sweep his brush downwards towards the centre of his face. Now stay with us…

“By working blusher down, what happens is the brush hair flicks and just leaves a softer edge [on the inner part of your face],” he adds.

“When you’ve picked up product on a brush, the first place you put that brush is going to be the strongest point of the colour,” Dominic explains. “So, if you pick up blusher with a brush, and you go [straight onto the apple of your cheeks], well, you’ve just stamped all the pigment right there.”

“So when you then brush up, it then fades away to nothing. And the thing with that, is you then end up with all the colour [on the centre] and very little back here [near the temples].”