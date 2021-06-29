In an attempt to nail my foundation routine, I often switch up my application technique. Currently, it involves dispensing a few pumps onto the back of my hand and then applying it with a dense kabuki foundation brush.

This style of brush is brilliant at buffing out foundation for an even finish but there’s one major downfall: it eats up a lot of my foundation. Yep, brushes can soak up a lot of your product, causing the formula to get stuck between the bristles. This means that you either aren’t applying how much you’re thinking or you’re getting through your product a lot quicker than you should be.

One evening, while scrolling through TikTok (because what else is there to do during this sporadic, rainy weather?), I came across the answer, thanks to make-up artist Tamra Lords and a video that currently has over two million views.