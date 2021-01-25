Trends come and go but one that is seemingly standing the test of time is glass skin.

First popping up in the beauty sphere back in 2017, glass skin is a term that refers to complexion that is so luminous it resembles a shiny mirror and appears almost transparent.

The trend, which hailed from Korea, went viral on social media with masses of people uploading pictures of their ‘glass skin’ complexions. Over three years later, the hype hasn’t slowed down. On Instagram alone, #glassskin has over 473,000 posts sitting under the hashtag.

While the key to glass skin is credited to a person’s skincare routine, it can take a lot of time and patience. But if you love the idea of a high-shine luminous finish, one popular video on TikTok demonstrates how to achieve a glass skin-like finish by mixing just four beauty products you likely already have in your make-up collection.