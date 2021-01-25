This TikTok video shows how to get glass skin with just four products
- Hanna Ibraheem
As glass skin continues to be a popular trend, one TikTok video demonstrates how to achieve a luminous finish by mixing four products together.
Trends come and go but one that is seemingly standing the test of time is glass skin.
First popping up in the beauty sphere back in 2017, glass skin is a term that refers to complexion that is so luminous it resembles a shiny mirror and appears almost transparent.
The trend, which hailed from Korea, went viral on social media with masses of people uploading pictures of their ‘glass skin’ complexions. Over three years later, the hype hasn’t slowed down. On Instagram alone, #glassskin has over 473,000 posts sitting under the hashtag.
While the key to glass skin is credited to a person’s skincare routine, it can take a lot of time and patience. But if you love the idea of a high-shine luminous finish, one popular video on TikTok demonstrates how to achieve a glass skin-like finish by mixing just four beauty products you likely already have in your make-up collection.
The video, which was posted by @gwmakeup, advises dispensing one drop of your foundation, primer and highlighter with a pump of moisturiser and mixing the formulas all together.
Apply it in thin layers all over your face and you’ll get light coverage that is packed with radiance. It also saves you a lot of time by avoiding waiting for products to set as you apply each layer.
Eager to give it a go? Here are the products we suggest for ultimate luminosity…
CeraVe Facial Moisturising Lotion
CeraVe’s cult moisturiser is packed with ceramides and hyaluronic acid for hydration and dewy, plumper skin.
Shop CeraVe Facial Moisturising Lotion at lookfantastic, £13
Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Foundation Hydration and Longwear
This Chanel foundation has a fine and silky formula that combines light-reflecting powders and pigments. The result? A healthier-looking complexion.
Shop Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Foundation Hydration and Longwear at Boots, £40
Laura Mercier Pure Canvas Illuminating Primer
Laura Mercier’s cult primers come with different skin finishes. This illuminating formula contains micronised pearl pigments for a subtle blurring effect on skin.
Shop Laura Mercier Pure Canvas Illuminating Primer at lookfantastic, £32
Kevyn Aucoin Glass Glow Face and Body Illuminator
Available in six universal shades, this liquid highlighter packs a punch of radiance while still giving skin a lightweight and sheer finish.
Shop Kevyn Aucoin Glass Glow Face and Body Illuminator at Cult Beauty, £26
