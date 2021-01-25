Make-up

This TikTok video shows how to get glass skin with just four products

Posted by
Hanna Ibraheem
Published
backgroundLayer 1
Add this article to your list of favourites
How to get a glass skin finish

As glass skin continues to be a popular trend, one TikTok video demonstrates how to achieve a luminous finish by mixing four products together.

Trends come and go but one that is seemingly standing the test of time is glass skin.

First popping up in the beauty sphere back in 2017, glass skin is a term that refers to complexion that is so luminous it resembles a shiny mirror and appears almost transparent.

The trend, which hailed from Korea, went viral on social media with masses of people uploading pictures of their ‘glass skin’ complexions. Over three years later, the hype hasn’t slowed down. On Instagram alone, #glassskin has over 473,000 posts sitting under the hashtag.

While the key to glass skin is credited to a person’s skincare routine, it can take a lot of time and patience. But if you love the idea of a high-shine luminous finish, one popular video on TikTok demonstrates how to achieve a glass skin-like finish by mixing just four beauty products you likely already have in your make-up collection.

The video, which was posted by @gwmakeup, advises dispensing one drop of your foundation, primer and highlighter with a pump of moisturiser and mixing the formulas all together.

Apply it in thin layers all over your face and you’ll get light coverage that is packed with radiance. It also saves you a lot of time by avoiding waiting for products to set as you apply each layer.

Eager to give it a go? Here are the products we suggest for ultimate luminosity…

You may also like

How to apply blush: this TikTok video shows how blusher can change your face shape

You may also like

“I tried the ‘filtered foundation’ TikTok hack, and it was a slightly stressful journey”

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Main image: Getty