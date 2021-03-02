Next, you should apply a lip primer or concealer all over your lips.

“Lip primers create a smooth canvas for flawless coverage and help with lip colour longevity and staying power,” he tells us. “Primers also add hydration and help prevent feathering – some formulas even plump lips.”

Or, if you don’t have a lip primer to hand, you can reach for a cream concealer instead. “These can help by neutralising your lip shade and allow you to get that true-to-tone hue,” Ray explains. “Pat the cream concealer formula all over your lips.”

Once your lips are fully prepped, it’s time to go in with some colour. Ray suggests applying a lip liner all over your lips and then going over with your actual lip colour. Once these are applied, blot your lips with a tissue.