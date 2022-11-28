Let’s talk about frustrating things. Picking up your phone only to realise it hasn’t been charging all night; shaking the oat milk to find it’s been put back empty; commuting in general. There’s a lengthy laundry list of things that irk and irritate, and your eyebrows shouldn’t be one of them.

The sustained popularity of full eyebrows has brought with it myriad innovative inventions. And, while I’m particularly partial to the eyebrow gels that come with a brush and can be used for my baby, flyaway and brow hairs, finding one that truly works has been a journey.

However, my research did lead to an interesting finding: the brow gel you choose is important, yes, but it’s the application that makes a sizeable difference, too.