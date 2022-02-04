“Gorgeous, gorgeous girls always over-blush,” sings the (now somewhat-grating) viral TikTok original audio . A meme among blush wearers, the underlying sentiment rings true: blusher , in all its flushed glory, is back.

A mainstay in the world of editorial and fashion make-up, our collective love for blush waned as the neutral, bronzed taupe-age ruled supreme. But now, in the big year of 2022, she’s back – and I, for one, am exceptionally happy to see her.

Worn high and tight on the cheekbones, lower in the buccal area, across the nose or swept over the lips, chests and temples, blusher adds an injection of vitality to the skin. Here are the nine trending ways we’re wearing it this year.