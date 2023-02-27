Purple eyeshadow is having a moment – here’s how to make it work for you

For anyone who’s feeling a bit hesitant about wearing purple, Martin says a great way to experiment is with eyeliner. “Just apply a little bit at the lash line. Use a neutral, matte eyeshadow as a base, and then line it with purple. Urban Decay does some really gorgeous slightly iridescent purples in varying tones from really deep to lilac,” she explains.

“Another little liner trick I love is to just put an iridescent lilac in the centre of the lid, right at the base of the lashes, and it gives you a hint of purple but it’s not a completely lilac eye.”

If you want to do something a bit less subtle, a monochromatic purple smoky eye is the way to go – and it’s a look that Martin loves. “Huda Beauty’s Matte & Metal Melted Shadows in French Lace and Diamond, £22, is perfect – it’s a dual ended, cream shadow with a matte heathery shade on one side paired with a shimmery liquid glitter on the other and it creates a really clean look.”