Purple eyeshadow is having a moment – here’s how to make it work for you
We have the likes of Dua Lipa, Jodie Turner-Smith and Aimee Lou Wood to thank for the current obsession…
It seems like the throwback Y2K trend the world is currently enjoying is going nowhere fast. Witness the return of Tammy Girl on Asos (!), the resurgence of spiky buns and butterfly clips, Hailey Bieber’s entire being and, lest we forget, the reformation of S Club 7 to really remind us of the early 00s.
On the make-up front, it’s the pearlescent purple shadows that are ruling the red carpets this awards season. It’s fair to say that Dua Lipa is responsible for its return when she went all out lilac at a festival last summer.
“It really is one of those trends that once a couple of celebrities do a really exquisite look – of course it’s going to grab people’s attention,” says make-up artist Hannah Martin. “I think the way people are wearing it is actually just a wash of colour. You can create a fantastic impact and quite an impressive look with just one singular shadow.”
For anyone who’s feeling a bit hesitant about wearing purple, Martin says a great way to experiment is with eyeliner. “Just apply a little bit at the lash line. Use a neutral, matte eyeshadow as a base, and then line it with purple. Urban Decay does some really gorgeous slightly iridescent purples in varying tones from really deep to lilac,” she explains.
“Another little liner trick I love is to just put an iridescent lilac in the centre of the lid, right at the base of the lashes, and it gives you a hint of purple but it’s not a completely lilac eye.”
If you want to do something a bit less subtle, a monochromatic purple smoky eye is the way to go – and it’s a look that Martin loves. “Huda Beauty’s Matte & Metal Melted Shadows in French Lace and Diamond, £22, is perfect – it’s a dual ended, cream shadow with a matte heathery shade on one side paired with a shimmery liquid glitter on the other and it creates a really clean look.”
The other alternative is to do a classic smoky eye using matte taupes, blacks and dark browns and then pressing an iridescent lilac – like Charlotte Tilbury’s Hypnotising Pop Shot in Ultraviolet, £25, or a deep purple over the moveable part of the lid.
“Then use a shimmering deep purple or lilac pencil – like the Urban Decay 24/7 Liners – in the water line to bring that pop of colour in. I think that’s my favourite way to do a purple eye, instead of using purple as the crease colour which I think could look dated,” explains Martin.
As far as the make-up on the rest of your face goes, Martin suggests keeping things neutral. “Bright coral shades will really clash with the purples, so instead go for soft neutrals – Laura Mercier Blush Colour Infusion in Chai, £27, is a good option, and a classic lip, whether that’s Armani Lip Power in shade 102 or 104, £33 each, or Kylie Jenner’s Lip Kit in KoKo, £28 – I’m obsessed.”
“I would recommend a strong brow and dark lashes too, as the intensity has to match the depth of colour of the lid otherwise the look will just look a bit incomplete,” adds Martin.
So there we have it: purple eyeshadow made easy – and brought bang up to date. The dream.
Images: Getty