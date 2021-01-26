There’s been a common theme in some of the most recent base launches. Maybelline’s Superstay Activewear 30h foundation has a longwear, full coverage formula that doesn’t look cakey. The Ordinary’s Concealer blurs out blemishes and hyperpigmentation while still looking like skin. And Huda Beauty’s #FauxFilter Skin Finish Foundation Stick is full coverage but with a natural finish. It seems brands are catering to our desire for a foundation that provides sufficient coverage without feeling heavy on skin – something we’re probably more attuned to now that we’re wearing less make-up while spending more time at home.

In fact, Huda Beauty has released another base product under the same premise. The #FauxFilter Luminous Matte Full Coverage Liquid Foundation, £34, is a full coverage foundation that promises to feel comfortable and look natural on skin.

The idea for #FauxFilter Luminous Matte Full Coverage came after brand founder Huda Kattan looked at customer feedback. The first ever foundation she launched, #FauxFilter Liquid Foundation, became an instant cult product but it’s known for its blurring properties that made it sit on the heavier side of foundation products. With this in mind, Kattan set out to remake the bestselling formula so that it still gave the full coverage, blurring and non-drying properties her foundations are known for but felt comfortable and lightweight on the skin. She even made the new formula fragrance-free. When I dispensed the foundation on the back of my hand, I found the formula was still quite thick so I opted for a flat kabuki brush to blend it out. I only needed one and a half pumps to cover my entire face and neck, so I took any leftover foundation over the middle of my face as this is where base products tend to fade quickest. I was impressed by the coverage it gave my skin – post-inflammatory pigmentation and broken capillaries on my nostrils disappeared under the smallest amount of formula.

Hanna with no make-up (left) and only wearing Huda Beauty's #FauxFilter Luminous Matte Full Coverage Liquid Foundation (right).

As for the finish, well, the name ‘Luminous Matte’ may sound contradictory but this is what sets it apart from traditional matte foundations. Many matte foundations tend to completely blur out facial features, leaving your complexion looking flat and requiring heaps of bronzer, blusher and highlighter to add depth back into your face. But the idea of this foundation is that it has a matte finish that isn’t flat.

Hanna wearing Huda Beauty's #FauxFilter Luminous Matte Full Coverage Liquid Foundation and the rest of her make-up.

While it doesn’t make skin shiny like some radiance foundations, it still manages to give skin the natural glow of a healthy complexion. This is thanks to added soft, translucent spherical powders that add to the coverage but also helps skin to look silky. My skin looked smoother and signs of hyperpigmentation were evened out but my skin still looked like skin. I still went in with bronzer and highlighter, like I would with any base product, but I didn’t need to sweep on endless layers as my face still had depth to it. When we’re back at weddings, parties and special gatherings, I know I’ll be reaching for this.

