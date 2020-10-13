“I love the idea of foundation sticks. They’re easy to use, quick to apply and completely mess-free (which my clothes and I are particularly thankful for). But they also have a reputation for heavy formulas that dry on your face too quickly.

“I scrawled long lines along both cheeks, both sides of my nose, my chin and my forehead and was impressed by how smooth the stick felt against my skin – there was zero dragging. I dove straight into blending it out, worried that my scribble lines would settle onto my face like previous foundation sticks have done in the past, but I didn’t need to worry. The buttery, creamy formula blended out easily and gave me a great wash of coverage that evened out my skin tone without looking cakey.

“I applied a couple more layers for extra coverage on hyperpigmentation and broken capillaries that show up on my nostrils and these were covered up pretty quickly without weighing down my skin. By the end, I felt like my complexion looked evened out and brighter but the best bit? It still looked natural.”