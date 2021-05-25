Huda Beauty has created highlighter palettes that promise to deliver a subtle but multi-dimensional glow. Here, we tried them.
While we love adding a touch of radiance to our make-up all year round, we can’t help but amp up the glow when summer makes an appearance. The best way to do it? A pigmented highlighter.
But don’t fear, today’s formulas are far from the chunky glitter formulas you may be thinking of. Case in point: Huda Beauty’s new Glow Obsessions Highlighter Palette, £27.
Some prefer cream highlighters for their ability to melt into skin for a natural-looking finish but Huda Beauty has gotten around this with a creamy yet lightweight non-powdery texture. Each one is formulated with ultra-fine pearls for a dewy and subtle sheen on skin.
Plus, each compact contains four colours, meaning you can create a tailored, multi-dimensional glow that doesn’t just sit flat against your skin.
The Glow Obsessions Highlighter Palettes are available in three colour ways: Rich, Medium and Light. Here, three members of the Stylist team tried one and gave their honest thoughts.
Our thoughts on Huda Beauty’s Glow Obsessions Highlighter Palette
Meeka McKenzie, social media assistant
“The colour selection in the Rich palette is quite bronzy but easy to wear day-to-day. I was drawn to the lightest shade on the first top left and swept it onto my cheekbones and beneath the arch of my brows. The formula felt very silky and looked very smooth and flattering on my skin. It gave me a really nice glow without it feeling like I had too much on. I feel like it could double up as a great eyeshadow palette!”
Shop Huda Beauty Glow Obsessions Highlighter Palette in Rich at Cult Beauty, £27
Hanna Ibraheem, senior beauty writer
“When I opened the Medium palette, I couldn’t help but immediately stick my fingers into each powder pan and start swatching them on my forearm. The colours span from champagne to bronze; basically, my dream shades. I was surprised by the subtle shimmer they left on my arm – I tend to associate Huda Beauty with more glam formulas, but this was a pleasant surprise as it makes a powder highlighter easier to work with. I swept the lightest colour along my cheekbones, brow bone and the tip of my nose and then I mixed the two brown shades and layered them on top. I followed up with the pink as a blush. While I wasn’t a huge fan of the blush (I prefer a shimmer-less formula), the brown-toned highlighters applied smoothly and gave a pretty glow that looked natural on my skin. If anything, these pictures don’t really do the glow justice.”
Shop Huda Beauty Glow Obsessions Highlighter Palette in Medium at Cult Beauty, £27
Alyss Bown, social media editor
“I’m normally a liquid highlighter kind of person but the shades in this Huda Beauty palette rival anything you can get in a liquid pot. It’s golden, shimmery perfection. I found that taking the highlighter onto the brush and applying it straight to my face gave a subtle look, but when I dampened my brush slightly, it gave me a much more noticeable glow.”
Shop Huda Beauty Glow Obsessions Highlighter Palette in Light at Cult Beauty, £27
