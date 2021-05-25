While we love adding a touch of radiance to our make-up all year round, we can’t help but amp up the glow when summer makes an appearance. The best way to do it? A pigmented highlighter.

But don’t fear, today’s formulas are far from the chunky glitter formulas you may be thinking of. Case in point: Huda Beauty’s new Glow Obsessions Highlighter Palette, £27.

Some prefer cream highlighters for their ability to melt into skin for a natural-looking finish but Huda Beauty has gotten around this with a creamy yet lightweight non-powdery texture. Each one is formulated with ultra-fine pearls for a dewy and subtle sheen on skin.