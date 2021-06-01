When you think of glowing, natural-looking skin, you’d be forgiven if the name Huda Kattan doesn’t instantly spring to mind. Founder of Huda Beauty and all-round make-up extraordinaire, Kattan is famed for her full-coverage, heavy-duty ‘cake face’ looks that she regularly posts on Instagram to her 2.3million followers. And while the art of cake face was once upon a time all we could talk about, after a year of social solitude, many of us are adopting a less is more approach to our make-up routines. Ever the entrepreneur, Kattan realised that our back to basics mindset had us reaching for lightweight, fuss-free products as opposed to contour sticks and heavy foundations, and so Huda Beauty’s new make-up line, GloWish was born. And it really delivers.

Huda Beauty's new GloWish collection comprises of a skin tint, a bronzing powder and two complexion brushes

Initially launching with just two hero products, a lightweight, balmy skin tint and a luminous bronzer (as well as two vegan complexion brushes), GloWish aims to address the shift in our make-up wants and needs by delivering products that combine skin-loving ingredients with glow-boosting make-up pigment. Multidew Skint Tint, £32, comes in 13 shades (which can be sheered out to cater for a plethora of skin tones) and sits somewhere between a tinted moisturiser and a BB cream to leave skin looking naturally radiant and even. The other product in the new line, Soft Radiance Bronzing Powder, £27, is a marbled bronzer with a velvet finish. Available in five shades, from Light to Rich, the silky powder aims to give skin a glowing, sun-kissed effect.

And don’t go thinking this is little more than a timely gimmick, either. Created to make you feel confident in your own skin, the formulas aren’t just light and easy-to-use (honestly, they melt into the skin); they also deliver some serious complexion-loving ingredients while they work. In both products, you’ll find Damascus rose oil and red bell pepper extract to soothe, deliver antioxidant protection and lock in moisture. Plus, it’s all fragrance-free and doesn’t contain any drying alcohols, making it a good option for sensitive skin types, too.

As an added bonus, the products boast some impressive eco-credentials. All packaging is made with PCR (post-consumer recycled) materials and cartons are 100% recyclable. What’s inside has also been thoughtfully considered, with all formulas being Vegan Society certified. While Kattan is still tight-lipped when it comes to specifics on future launches within the range, we’re expecting big things. Here’s what you need to know about the products in the current line-up.

Huda Beauty GloWish Multidew Skin Tint If you're after an everyday base that gives skin a healthy-looking radiance, without feeling like you've got any make-up on, this will be for you. The skincare-infused formula melts into the skin, leaving no greasy residue, and the pigment is sheer enough to give a second-skin finish while still delivering impressive coverage. The best bit is, unlike so many other tinted moisturisers and lightweight tints of its kind, it's impressively long-lasting.

Huda Beauty GloWish Soft Radiance Bronzing Powder This silky powder applies like butter, leaving no hint of tell-tale patching. When swept over the high points of the face, it gives a sun-kissed finish that oozes healthy-looking radiance.

Huda Beauty GloWish Airbrush Finish Face Brush Despite being designed to be used with Multidew Skin Tint, this synthetic fibre brush is the perfect application tool for virtually every liquid complexion formula. The fanned-out head means you can brush on your base in record timing and with unparalleled ease.

Huda Beauty GloWish All Over Bronze Face Brush Fluffy but dense, this bronzing brush is ideal for building up powder formulas to your desired finish, delivering a soft-blurring effect.

