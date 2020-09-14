Megan’s current foundation: The Ordinary Serum Foundation in 1.1P Fair, £5.75

Megan’s suggested Il Makiage foundation: Woke Up Like This in shade 10

“I’d seen videos of women trying Il Makiage’s foundation all over Instagram and had presumed that the digital colour match quiz was simply too good to be true, but it genuinely works. When I did the quiz I was surprised how many different examples of skin tone it gave me to choose from, showing groups of women with very similar skin to mine that I could keep narrowing down until I found a trio of images which each represented me accurately.

“When it arrived, the big moment I was waiting for, of course, was the colour match… and it was spot on. I have pale skin and the worst thing for me is when a foundation looks super obvious and creates those ‘tidemark’ orange lines on my neck, but this foundation glided on really naturally and the tone was light enough for me without looking chalky white or washing me out.

“If you like a relatively high level of coverage and a ‘make up-y’ finish you might really like this foundation. It definitely made my skin look better but, for me, a glowy, natural, sheer finish is what I prefer. Even though I selected low coverage, moisturising properties and a luminous finish the foundation I was given was described as matte, and I found the coverage to be too full-on.

“An hour or so after applying I would find that it had drawn out any dryness in my skin and particularly along my forehead little patches seemed to gather and get stuck. In the words of my boyfriend: ‘You can really see that foundation on your skin.’

“Everyone’s preferences are different and many women like a foundation which is present, but I did feel a bit disappointed that I asked for something glowy and received the opposite, so personally, I wouldn’t wear it again.”