Since then, Genevieve has come full circle and taken her years of knowledge and the needs of her online followers to create her very own make-up brand: VIEVE. “I’m so lucky to have a community of beauty enthusiasts on my social channels and through our conversations I realised that what I wanted to create was a brand with warmth, community and feeling,” she explains. “A brand that others can feel confident in coming to when in need of advice, guidance and somewhere to share their love of beauty.”

But when you’ve possibly tried every product under the sun, how do you go about creating your own? “I knew I wanted to launch with products that make me feel my absolute best when I use them, we all joke about them being my ‘selfish essentials’,” says Genevieve. “It was also important to me to create a range of shades in each product so that everyone can enjoy VIEVE.”