Jamie Genevieve is a growing force in the beauty industry. Already a well-respected name – as a make-up artist, an informative content producer on YouTube, and on social media as an influencer – Genevieve has also created her own cosmetics brand, Vieve. So, it’s fair to say Genevieve knows a lot about make-up.

So when the Stylist beauty team had the chance to attend a Zoom make-up masterclass with Genevieve herself, we couldn’t say no.

Here, we share all of the tips and tricks we learned from the make-up expert, from the vital step you should take before applying your foundation to how to make your eyeshadow pop and last longer.