Jennifer Lopez is such a tease.

Just yesterday she took to Instagram to subtly dropped the bomb that a JLo Beauty line is coming soon. But then that was it. Silence. Literally no further information. When will it launch? What products will it feature? Where will we be able to buy it? Nothing. It really feels like JLo has left us on read.

The only clue we have to work from is the series of ridiculously glowy selfies, and the caption ‘Sunset Glow’ that she shared alongside the news. That, and the fact she’s become something of a beauty icon, known for her dewy sheen and meticulously manicured brows.