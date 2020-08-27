When you think of Jessica Alba, a few major motion pictures may come to mind: Fantastic Four, Honey, and of course, Never Been Kissed. But, in 2015, Alba branched out in the world of beauty with a 66 piece collection of make-up and skincare. And while the whole collection has been available in the US, it’s only recently that it made it’s way to the UK.

So, what’s all the fuss about? For those who aren’t familiar with the actress-turned-founder’s brand ethos, it’s all about using ingredients that are safe to use, clean and you might have guessed, honest. There’s a level of transparency surrounding what goes into the products that Alba and the team at Honest Beauty want to share. There’s no toxins or parabens in the picture.

Considering there’s so much beauty to sift through, I’ve gone and done hard job of testing out the collection to help with your starting point. Scroll down for my A-team lineup of Honest Beauty products…