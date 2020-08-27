As Jessica Alba’s Honest Beauty brand just launched in the UK, Stylist’s beauty assistant, Kiran Meeda, put the collection to the test to bring us six of her favourites from the line-up.
When you think of Jessica Alba, a few major motion pictures may come to mind: Fantastic Four, Honey, and of course, Never Been Kissed. But, in 2015, Alba branched out in the world of beauty with a 66 piece collection of make-up and skincare. And while the whole collection has been available in the US, it’s only recently that it made it’s way to the UK.
So, what’s all the fuss about? For those who aren’t familiar with the actress-turned-founder’s brand ethos, it’s all about using ingredients that are safe to use, clean and you might have guessed, honest. There’s a level of transparency surrounding what goes into the products that Alba and the team at Honest Beauty want to share. There’s no toxins or parabens in the picture.
Considering there’s so much beauty to sift through, I’ve gone and done hard job of testing out the collection to help with your starting point. Scroll down for my A-team lineup of Honest Beauty products…
The cooling eye gel
Honest Beauty Depuff Eye Gel
What is it? A lightweight gel-cream that has a cooling effect when applied to under eyes.
Why do you need it? The formula is packed with re-energising caffeine and soothing chamomile which work to brighten under eyes. Plus, the slanted applicator makes for easy use on delicate under eye skin.
The hydrating eye cream
Honest Beauty Deep Hydration Eye Cream
What is it? A no frills under-eye cream reinforced with plumping hyaluronic acid.
Why do you need it? Your under-eye skin is so sensitive and delicate, and so you’ll want to apply cream that aren’t going to feel too heavy. This eye cream is exactly that. A non-invasive, does the job cream. It absorbs into skin really easily and leaves a noticeable difference in brightness.
Shop Honest Beauty Deep Hydration Eye Cream at Cult Beauty, £27
The flush-of-colour lip balm
Honest Beauty Tinted Lip Balm
What is it? A sheer, slightly tinted moisturising lip balm that leaves a subtle sheen.
Why do you need it? For those days when you want a little extra colour on your lips, but aren’t willing to commit to a lipstick – the tinted balm will be your best friend. This formula in particular feels incredibly moisturising and works well with sensitive lips like mine. I opted for my shade of nude, Lychee Fruit and after a few swipes, my lips looked healthier.
The barely-there lip crayon
Honest Beauty Lip Crayon Demi-Matte
What is it? Packing more pigment than the tinted balm, the lip crayon delivers a subtle, dewy matte finish.
Why do you need it? When you don’t have the time to get precise with a lipstick, a sheer lip crayon like this is easy to implement into your routine. Especially if you suffer from dry lips, the jojoba oil-infused formula will glide on to instantly hydrate skin.
Shop Honest Beauty Lip Crayon Demi-Matte at Cult Beauty, £16
The excess oil control mud mask
Honest Beauty 3-in-1 Detox Mud Mask
What is it? A sheer, lightweight kaolin clay-based face mask.
Why do you need it? As somone with sometimes combination, sometimes oily skin, my skin needs a detox. Taking inspiration from Korean beauty, this formula blends kaolin clay, volcanic ash and manuka honey together to create a spot-minimising, oil-reducing mask.
Shop Honest Beauty 3-in-1 Detox Mud Mask at Cult Beauty, £20
The thick night moisturiser
Honest Beauty Hydrogel Cream
What is it? A nourishing gel-cream hybrid that absorbs easily into skin.
Why do you need it? If like me, you have a skincare treatment of sorts to add into your night time routine, when it comes to a moisturiser it needs to be as simple and hydrating as possible. Infused with plumping hyaluronic acid and glycerin, this hydrogel moisturiser is exactly that.
Images: courtesy of the brand.