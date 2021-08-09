On Jodie’s complexion…

“I applied a really fine wash of foundation everywhere – not so much to give coverage but just for a uniform finish when the camera flash went off. Then, in certain areas, I added a little concealer, making a kind of patchwork of coverage. It was really minimal and barely any in some areas so the overall effect is a uniform, even complexion.

“Using powder is a bit of a patchwork as well. I dipped a tiny round and damp sponge in powder and set any areas that had a bit of extra coverage, like just around her eyes and around the nostrils, concentrating on the centre of the face. Then I just brushed over it with a gentle powder brush and left most of the face bare.

“If you’re being photographed with a flash, you don’t want any of those coverage highlights to be anywhere that’s kind of ‘unflattering’. For me, those unflattering areas are pretty much in the middle of the face. You don’t want to have a shiny forehead or for the sides of your nose to be shiny – that looks kind of sweaty. Personally, I don’t like any shine on the chin either, it kind of makes me think of eating KFC. Some people like to be a little more dewy, but personally, I prefer the dewiness to just stay on the sides of the face.”