When Bobbi Brown left her globally renowned, eponymous brand in 2016, the beauty industry knew it would only be a matter of time until she started a new venture. First up came Evolution 18 , a wellness brand stocking a collection of vitamins and supplements – something that was close to Brown’s heart and in line with her holistic way of living.

Then came the big one, the one we were all waiting for: Jones Road. Surprisingly, the name doesn’t come from a street Brown grew up on, nor did it have any sentimental meaning to her before she launched the brand. Instead, it was the result of a quick glance at a map while she was on holiday in the Hamptons. She immediately loved the sound of it, and the rest – as they say – is history.

Talking about what she wanted to achieve through the launch of Jones Road, Brown says: “I wanted the make-up equivalent of a Swiss Army Knife: easy, cool, multi-purpose products that could be used to nail any look, whether it be no-make-up make-up or something with more drama.”