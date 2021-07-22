Make-up artist Bobbi Brown is no longer associated with her namesake brand – now, five years later, her new beauty venture is available to buy in the UK.
When Bobbi Brown left her globally renowned, eponymous brand in 2016, the beauty industry knew it would only be a matter of time until she started a new venture. First up came Evolution 18, a wellness brand stocking a collection of vitamins and supplements – something that was close to Brown’s heart and in line with her holistic way of living.
Then came the big one, the one we were all waiting for: Jones Road. Surprisingly, the name doesn’t come from a street Brown grew up on, nor did it have any sentimental meaning to her before she launched the brand. Instead, it was the result of a quick glance at a map while she was on holiday in the Hamptons. She immediately loved the sound of it, and the rest – as they say – is history.
Talking about what she wanted to achieve through the launch of Jones Road, Brown says: “I wanted the make-up equivalent of a Swiss Army Knife: easy, cool, multi-purpose products that could be used to nail any look, whether it be no-make-up make-up or something with more drama.”
No-make-up make-up is what Bobbi Brown is famed for. It’s highlighted skin, subtle smoky eyes with a hint of shimmer; it’s barely-there stained lips and, importantly, it’s never over the top. Jones Road also prides itself on ‘clean, strategic, high-grade formulations that work on every skin type and tone’, and crucially, they’re easy-to-use products that even a make-up novice would be able to master.
Following its successful launch in America towards the end of last year, Jones Road is now available here in the UK – and the collection includes skincare, as well as a number of base, eye and lip products amongst multi-use balms. Stylist beauty editor Lucy Partington, got her hands on a few of the brand’s bestsellers. Here’s how she got on when she tried them…
Jones Road Just A Sec Eyeshadow in Linen
This was the first product I tried, and when I swatched it on my hand I had instant flashbacks to the white glitter eyeshadow I wore throughout my teenage years. I was worried, but as soon as I applied it onto my eyelids, I realised how wrong my initial impressions were. A sheer wash of colour, it’s easy to layer up on its own or apply on top of powder shadows for a multi-dimensional finish. It’s available in five other shades, too, from bronze to golden peach and pinks.
Buy Jones Road Just A Sec Eyeshadow in Linen at Jones Road, £24
Jones Road The Face Pencil
The product I was most intrigued by, The Face Pencil is a creamy concealer packaged up in an easy-to-apply formula. It can be used to target blemishes and redness, or to correct any pigmentation or dark circles. I applied it as concealer to cover up a couple of breakouts I had and to help even out my skin tone – but you could also just apply exactly where it’s needed and forgo any other base products. Available in 25 shades, it’s also made with a clear base meaning there’ll be no chalky undertones.
Jones Road Miracle Balm
When the weather is as warm as it has been recently, these sorts of multi-use products are my favourite. Miracle Balm offers a glossy wash of colour for the eyes, cheeks and lips, and this one’s formulated with jojoba seed oil, argan oil and vitamin E – it’s instantly nourishing, seriously hydrating and just melts straight into skin.
Images: Jones Road / Ben Ritter
Lucy Partington
Lucy Partington is Stylist’s beauty editor. She’s obsessed with all things skincare, collecting eyeshadow palettes that she’ll probably never use, and is constantly on the hunt for the ultimate glowy foundation.