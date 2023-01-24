I apply the shade Light Tan using the brand’s Bronzer Brush, £40, but any big fluffy brush will do a similar job (I also really rate By Joy Adunega’s Large Powder Brush, £24), sweeping it lightly around the perimeter of my face on top of foundation. Then I’ll take a slightly smaller brush (like the blusher brush in the Hannah Martin x Ciate set), using it along the cheekbones and along my jaw to add some definition that’s otherwise missing.

I love that the formula is neither shimmery nor entirely matte; instead, it has a slightly luminous finish that prevents it from looking flat and one-dimensional. Plus, the colour lasts well throughout the day, and despite being a powder formula, it doesn’t sit on top of skin. Nor does it look or feel drying as some can. If you can’t tell, I’m a big fan, and if you’ve been wondering which product to try first from Jones Road, make it this one – I guarantee it’ll give even the most apprehensive make-up wearers the confidence to try bronzer.

Then, like me, you’ll probably wonder why you avoided it for so long.