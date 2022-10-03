Like a lot of people with dry skin, I relish anything with a squishy, jelly, oily or cloud-like gloopy texture. In my book, the more moisture the better. The Jones Road What The Foundation doesn’t disappoint on that front. Part tinted moisturiser (with emphasis on moisturiser), part medium coverage foundation, the slick balm contains jojoba oil and sodium hyaluronate to sink into the skin, giving a wash of hydration and coverage.

Now, I think we can speak bluntly: this foundation does not look that promising in the glass jar – something that many people have commented on online. However, I care little about how it looks like in the pan, I’m more interested in how it looks, feels and wears on the skin.

Founder and make-up artist Bobbi Brown suggests rubbing a very small amount between your fingers before applying it to the face, which is what I did. Creamy and blendable, I rubbed and patted my face much like I would applying lotion or suncream. The foundation didn’t streak or patch; instead, it created an even veil of lightweight dewy colour. I could see my moles and small marks of hyperpigmentation and my skin still looked (and felt) like skin, only plumper and brighter.

As a non-foundation wearer – I usually just tone down redness around my eyes, nose and chin – I’ve been happily converted. It’s comfortable to wear and doesn’t settle into lines or dry patches. Allow me to caveat, though, a lightweight setting powder will make it feel more ‘secure’ on the skin and avoid any potential transfer.