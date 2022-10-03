5 women share their honest thoughts on the viral Jones Road What The Foundation, available in the UK now
Jones Road’s WTF (What The Foundation) has been available in the US for months, breaking the internet with social media reactions and heated reviews. Here, we put it to the test.
Few beauty products have generated a moment on social media recently quite like the Jones Road What The Foundation. Generating a slew of reviews and reactions, the moisture-rich formula has proved slightly divisive. Some have adored the hydrating creamy coverage and others have found it just, well… it doesn’t work for their skin. Plus, it has something of a unique appearance in the tub – more on that later.
Today, the viral foundation is available in the UK, months after it launched in the US. Here, five Stylist staffers with different skin types, skin concerns and lifestyles share their honest thoughts on the newly available Jones Road What The Foundation.
Morgan, beauty editor
Like a lot of people with dry skin, I relish anything with a squishy, jelly, oily or cloud-like gloopy texture. In my book, the more moisture the better. The Jones Road What The Foundation doesn’t disappoint on that front. Part tinted moisturiser (with emphasis on moisturiser), part medium coverage foundation, the slick balm contains jojoba oil and sodium hyaluronate to sink into the skin, giving a wash of hydration and coverage.
Now, I think we can speak bluntly: this foundation does not look that promising in the glass jar – something that many people have commented on online. However, I care little about how it looks like in the pan, I’m more interested in how it looks, feels and wears on the skin.
Founder and make-up artist Bobbi Brown suggests rubbing a very small amount between your fingers before applying it to the face, which is what I did. Creamy and blendable, I rubbed and patted my face much like I would applying lotion or suncream. The foundation didn’t streak or patch; instead, it created an even veil of lightweight dewy colour. I could see my moles and small marks of hyperpigmentation and my skin still looked (and felt) like skin, only plumper and brighter.
As a non-foundation wearer – I usually just tone down redness around my eyes, nose and chin – I’ve been happily converted. It’s comfortable to wear and doesn’t settle into lines or dry patches. Allow me to caveat, though, a lightweight setting powder will make it feel more ‘secure’ on the skin and avoid any potential transfer.
Chloe, social media director
When it comes to my foundation, I usually like a full coverage base that I can blend out – but I still want my skin to look like skin. Basically, I’m a tricky customer. My first reaction to this product was that the colour match is perfect (I’m shade ‘light’) and that it provides a lot of good moisture to give you that ‘your skin but better’ effect.
However, it’s not full coverage, so when I tried it in the evening, it needed a concealer and setting power to cover up any blemishes. For holidays, WFH or lazy Sundays, it’s the perfect product, giving a glow but letting my skin breathe, but for evening plans, it’s not quite right. With the application, I tested with a brush and fingers and found using my fingers to meld the product into my face gave a better finish.
Vanese, contributing beauty writer
After seeing the virality of the WTF foundation on TikTok, it’s safe to say that I was eager to get my hands on it. Initially, I wasn’t too sure what to expect – the reviews I’d seen were so evenly split, with some people deeming it the perfect hybrid for a tinted moisturiser and foundation while others expressed that it wasn’t to their liking. I was pleasantly surprised at just how lightweight and creamy the balm felt – the brand recommends applying it with your fingers, a brush or a sponge – but the first time round I applied it with my fingers and found it to be a bit too messy, so I opted for a sponge the second time around.
I really like how buildable the coverage is, but a little really does go a long way, and I wish I’d worked that out sooner before slabbing it all over my face. However, once I’d gotten the hang of building it up, I was impressed. The formula continued to hydrate hours after application with no dryness in sight, which my normal-to-dry skin type absolutely lapped up. My complexion looked so fresh with a natural glow, which is what I usually look for in similar products. While being neither greasy nor drying, I would personally go in with a powder next time, just to take some of the shine down. Overall, while I won’t be reaching for this every day, it certainly won’t be going to waste. I’m really impressed with how inclusive the shade range is and love that this is a launch that caters to all skin tones.
Miranda, Strong Women editor
I don’t wear foundation. I used to (and the photos of me looking vaguely chalky or full-on Trump exist to prove that), but these days, I’m all about skincare over cosmetics. My skin used to look bloody awful in foundation – probably because the shade was never quite right and the texture was way too thick.
Jones Road has a digital quiz to help customers find the right shade for them. Now, I was dubious that answering a few questions online would result in the perfect match, but I can honestly say that the Medium Honey I’ve tried is like a second skin. It blends perfectly into my skin, covering up tiny blemishes and helping to smooth my bags. It’s so light that I forget I’m wearing it. As we move into winter and my skin becomes more blotchy, I’ll definitely use this product for nights out and special occasions.
Lauren, digital writer
I have quite temperamental skin and I’m used to handling a few breakouts at a time, so I’m always on the lookout for a new foundation that makes getting ready easier. When I first saw my shade – Porcelain – in real life, I was worried that it wouldn’t be light enough for me, but when I put it on, I was quickly proven wrong. Not only was the colour match perfect, but the consistency gave me a natural finish, and it lasted really well throughout the day.
One problem I did have was how the product felt on my skin. Without powder, it felt a little sticky; with powder, it went slightly cakey, especially on the pores surrounding my nose. After a couple of hours’ wear, however, the product settled into my skin and felt more comfortable – in fact, I think it looked better.
My verdict? I love the way the product looks on my skin and will continue to use it as a natural base – but if you like your make-up to feel set into the skin, then this probably isn’t the product for you.
Buy Jones Road What The Foundation
