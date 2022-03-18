Everyone’s missing the best bit about Julia Fox’s wonderfully chaotic 16-minute make-up tutorial
The Uncut Gems actor broke down her usual make-up routine, with one standout revelation.
One of my mum’s favourite sayings, “You don’t ask, you don’t get,” rings true on many occasions. It reminds me to speak up if there’s something I want and stops me from reverting to my natural conflict-avoidant tendencies. Sometimes though, and don’t tell her this, my mum is wrong. Sometimes you do get what you don’t ask for – namely, a 16-minute make-up tutorial from heavily meme-d actor and star of Uncuht Jahms, Julia Fox.
Dropped on her 1.2 million followers strong Instagram account, Fox broke down how to achieve her signature thumbprint eyeliner, the shape of which has been seared into popular culture for years to come. While watching, I couldn’t help but be charmed by Fox’s chaotic-good type of energy: eyeshadow was smudged, foundation was applied then removed and then reapplied and bronzer was swept on by the bucket. The end result was, of course, beautiful – but the process not totally seamless.
However, there was a moment that brought me out of my enjoyment – her use of a gel-ish blush that appeared clear in the packaging and on her nail but transformed into a light pink shade on her skin. Make-up magic? I’m intrigued.
“After that, I’m going to – I love this stuff right here,” Fox says speaking to the camera. “It’s [called] Blush By The Glass. And it looks clear – look, it’s on my nail – but then you put it on and… I don’t know if you can see it, but it’s very light pink. I already have rosacea so I don’t really go too much with the blush.”
The blush in question is Glassy – Blush By The Glass, an innovative product by Italian beauty brand Esspressoh. It reacts with your skin to turn from a transparent shade to a dewy-flushed tint – the intensity and colour of which will change depending on your natural skin tone.
“It reacts quickly to the ph of the skin giving a wonderful gloss rosy look to the cheeks, lasts all day and gives a radiant and healthy look. 1,000 stars if I could!” read one review of the Esspressoh Glassy blush.
“I’ve never loved blushes, which often make the skin look unnatural. I wanted to try Glassy because it would eventually be usable for the lips. It is simply wonderful: not only does it give natural light and colour to the complexion, but on the lips it is extremely natural!” says another.
The main takeaway of Julia Fox’s wonderfully unpretentious make-up tutorial: clear blush is the make-up my skin needs. Review incoming.
Main image: Getty