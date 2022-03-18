One of my mum’s favourite sayings, “You don’t ask, you don’t get,” rings true on many occasions. It reminds me to speak up if there’s something I want and stops me from reverting to my natural conflict-avoidant tendencies. Sometimes though, and don’t tell her this, my mum is wrong. Sometimes you do get what you don’t ask for – namely, a 16-minute make-up tutorial from heavily meme-d actor and star of Uncuht Jahms, Julia Fox.

Dropped on her 1.2 million followers strong Instagram account, Fox broke down how to achieve her signature thumbprint eyeliner, the shape of which has been seared into popular culture for years to come. While watching, I couldn’t help but be charmed by Fox’s chaotic-good type of energy: eyeshadow was smudged, foundation was applied then removed and then reapplied and bronzer was swept on by the bucket. The end result was, of course, beautiful – but the process not totally seamless.