Madiha Chan: South Asian women have been judged in many shapes, forms and ways for all of our lives. The choices we make about our careers, whether we have children, when or if we choose to get married – it can feel like we internalise the fact that we are the problem since birth. If there is a problem, then it is because of me, not because someone else is not catering to my needs. This had become the subconscious undertone for how I perceived the beauty industry.

When I met Bina, she showed me a recipe of six products to mix to make a pink lip colour I could wear to work – a simple pink that wouldn’t enter the room before I did. Every morning I would mix these six colours and it would remind me that I’m not being catered to. And I knew Bina had these solutions but what if there was something that worked for us?

This is why we named the brand Just B because we’ve been judged all our lives – what if we could have a place that celebrates everything we are, instead.