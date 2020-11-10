Make-up artist Katie Jane Hughes just shared a genius hack for filling in your eyebrows
- Hanna Ibraheem
Make-up artist Katie Jane Hughes shared her tips to filling in your eyebrows and achieving a fluffy finish that looks as good as brow lamination.
Filling in your brows can be somewhat of a balancing act. You want to give them enough definition to take on your ideal shape but also want to avoid being too heavy handed for fear of making them too blocky.
Much like the rest of your make-up, eyebrows are of course all down to personal preference but there’s always a trend. Incredibly thin brows ruled the 90s and early 2000s but now, we’ve gone right to the other end of the spectrum.
Currently, big, fluffy and feathery brows are everywhere. So much so, in the last year, we’ve seen eyebrow treatments such as microblading and brow laminating take the industry by storm. In fact, beauty booking website Treatwell reported a 450% increase in brow lamination bookings over 2019, which only increased in January 2020.
Of course, this year has sadly seen many beauty salons having to close their doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic and so, we’re turning to the beauty experts that fill our social media feeds for advice on what to do at home. That’s when we came across an Instagram video by make-up artist Katie Jane Hughes that we saved immediately.
Hughes is known for her huge range of beauty looks – just scroll through her Instagram feed and your eyes will be treated to a gorgeous lookbook of precise, sharp winged eyeliner (our shaky hands could never), dream-worthy glossy skin and every eyeshadow colour under the sun (she isn’t afraid to play with colour).
Now, Hughes is sharing her tips on how to achieve her incredible fluffy eyebrows. Putting a twist on the old-school soap brows technique (it involves using a wet bar of soap and a spoolie brush to fluff up your eyebrow hairs), Hughes posted an Instagram Reel, in which she told fans that she uses latex-free lash glue from Kasha Lasha instead.
“It gives me that kind of soap brow-effect because soap brows just doesn’t work on me,” she explains in the video. “You do have to work quick with it and just sort of start sticking [the hairs] up to the face but they lay flat and allow you to get in in all of the right places.”
Of course, gluing down your eyebrows isn’t an entirely new technique. Many drag queens glue down their eyebrows during the process of covering them up. For this, many queens use glue sticks, but Hughes’ technique with lash glue (an alternative she credits discovering through fellow beauty expert Made By Mitchell) is handy if you’re looking to do this everyday.
Once Hughes has laid her eyebrow hairs down, she reaches for Glossier’s Brow Flick in the shade Brown. Holding the brow pen upside down, she goes in and adds neat flicks, taking the ends towards her temples. The result? Gorgeous feathery eyebrows that define her face. You can watch the full brow tutorial below – prepare to be amazed.
Main image: Getty