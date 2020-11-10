Make-up artist Katie Jane Hughes just shared a genius hack for filling in your eyebrows

Filling in your brows can be somewhat of a balancing act. You want to give them enough definition to take on your ideal shape but also want to avoid being too heavy handed for fear of making them too blocky.

Much like the rest of your make-up, eyebrows are of course all down to personal preference but there’s always a trend. Incredibly thin brows ruled the 90s and early 2000s but now, we’ve gone right to the other end of the spectrum.

Currently, big, fluffy and feathery brows are everywhere. So much so, in the last year, we’ve seen eyebrow treatments such as microblading and brow laminating take the industry by storm. In fact, beauty booking website Treatwell reported a 450% increase in brow lamination bookings over 2019, which only increased in January 2020.