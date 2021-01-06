With a third national lockdown confirmed, it’s fair to say that we’ll be spending a bit more time on Zoom calls.

With the darker days and colder temperatures, it can be difficult to muster the energy to put in any effort, which is completely OK, of course. But if you prefer to get ready for the day as normal, there’s one thing you can do which will make you look awake and pulled together in an instant.

During a Zoom call with Katie Jane Hughes, the make-up artist talked Stylist.co.uk through her quick and easy steps to looking like you’ve made an effort without putting much in at all (leading us to quickly screenshot her every step).