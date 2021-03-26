And now, you’re bound to have seen one product popping up again and again on your For You Page: KVD Beauty’s Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Foundation Balm, £24.65.

This compact foundation is being praised for its extremely high coverage – some TikTok users claim it even covers up tattoos – while still looking natural and feeling lightweight on your skin. The idea for a foundation balm, which is available in 40 shades, came when KVD Beauty spotted a gap in the market.

It noticed that most foundations targeted at dry complexions usually has a dewy or glowing finish. So, it wanted to create a formula that gave full coverage and a matte finish on dry skin but didn’t get flakey. It’s infused with apple extract to nourish skin and sodium hyaluronate to keep your complexion moisturised, too. The foundation has been developed with sustainability in mind, too. Its compact packaging doesn’t have any mirrors, magnets or pieces of metal, meaning it’s 100% recyclable. But don’t worry, it still closes securely with a satisfying click.

Now, onto the foundation itself. The first thing to note is its rich, balmy consistency. At first glance, I thought the foundation was going to quite solid, but I dipped my finger into the pan and was surprised by how soft the texture was. I picked up some product onto a dense foundation brush (I felt the formula was too thick for a beauty sponge) and swiped various lines on the right side of my face, covering my cheeks, forehead, nose and chin. The formula blended out like a dream over drier areas of my combination complexion, such as my cheeks and upper lip. When half of my face was covered in the foundation balm and I looked in the mirror properly, I was taken aback. My skin tone was completely even, almost as if it has been airbrushed, signs of post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation had almost completely disappeared and the broken capillaries on my nostril were gone. I was also surprised by how little product I needed to cover half of my face.

I finished applying the foundation to the rest of my face and watched as all signs of hyperpigmentation and redness faded out with every brush stroke. Once it was all on, I noticed that the foundation had begun to settle into the sides of my nose – an area that is prone to oil. Now, KVD Beauty states that this formula was created for normal to dry skin and so, it makes sense that my oily T-zone was already starting to make it crease. But after a quick dusting of translucent powder around my nose and the centre of my forehead, everything went back to looking smooth and even again.

Hanna with no make-up (left) and wearing KVD Beauty's Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Foundation Balm (right).

Of course, the whole point to full coverage foundations is blurring out your complexion and covering up discolouration and so, my face did look flat after. But once I added on bronzer, highlighter, mascara and an eyebrow pencil (all of which applied beautifully over the foundation), I loved the finished look. My skin looked even, healthy and, even though it has a matte finish, it still gives skin a nice, subtle glow. And if you prefer slightly lower or more medium coverage, this will still work for you. Use a tiny amount of the foundation. Its malleable consistency means it doesn’t cling onto dry patches, making it easier to stretch the formula out. It’s a massive thumbs up from me.

