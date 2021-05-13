Pretty Damn Good: the cult mascara this celebrity manicurist relies on for long, fanned-out lashes

“Honestly, I don’t wear a lot of make-up. I like to have just a few products and emphasise a few key areas. To me, if my lashes are long, fanned out and inky black, I need very little else.

“I feel like the perfect mascara is a combination of the best wand, formula, effect and wear – and this beauty does it all. Before Hypnôse, I was always on the hunt for the perfect mascara for my lashes. Mine are full and long but fair and thin.

“Other mascaras would be long-wearing but clumpy. Buildable but stiff, or the wand would poke me in the eye or the colour would bleed onto my skin. Hypnôse does everything I want and nothing I don’t. It just checks all the boxes.