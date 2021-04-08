Pretty Damn Good: the setting powder this fashion influencer relies on to keep her foundation in place
Welcome to Stylist’s Pretty Damn Good, a weekly series in which different women share the one product – across hair care, skincare, make-up, body and fragrance – that remains a forever staple in their beauty routines.
Visit Karina Marriott’s Instagram page and you’re bound to feel inspired by her content.
The Style Idealist, the name of Marriott’s online space, is a collection of accessible and chic fashion inspiration (we particularly love her midi dresses and power suits), dreamy interiors inspiration and trusted beauty recommendations.
When Marriott began The Style Idealist – something that initially started out as a hobby in 2015 – she wanted it to be a collection of content for everyone, particularly curvy, mid-size women, and somewhere that people could feel empowered. And she has nailed it.
Alongside her beautifully shot fashion imagery, you’ll find helpful content that is still difficult to find on places like Instagram, including a Reel on the best jeans for people with a smaller waist and bigger thighs and cosy working from home outfits for sizes 12-14.
There’s also lots of relatable content weaved between, such as a post that promotes normalising feeling lost in your 30s and things to remember if you need encouragement.
When Marriott isn’t posting on blog or social media platforms, you can find her on Pearshaped, a podcast she co-hosts alongside Sophie Edwards, in which they discuss embracing your authentic self as a millennial woman.
It’s fair to say, she’s very busy. So, whether she’s filming a video or recording a podcast, what’s the one product Marriott relies on in her day-to-day routine? Here, she tells us.
“The one product I find pretty damn good is Laura Mercier’s Translucent Loose Setting Powder in Medium Deep, £32.
“I only discovered this product four months ago and have used it every day since. During lockdown, I’ve really been trying to up my beauty products and have been following a lot of make-up artists’ tutorials on Instagram and Youtube. I came across an IGTV by a make-up artist who did my wedding make-up. It featured this powder and I was sold. I’m still wondering what on Earth took me so long to buy it and how I ever lived without it!
“I love how Laura Mercier brought out more shades of this powder to cater to Black women. Not only had I been searching for a powder that can hold my make-up in place but also a powder that won’t leave me looking grey and with panda eyes.
“This powder is now my holy grail. It keeps me oil-free for the entire day, doesn’t feel cakey and doesn’t leave a white cast – which are my usual concerns.
“I have combination skin, with a very oily T-zone in particular, but this product sets my foundation so well and also blurs out large pores. If you have shiny/oily skin like me and want a flawless finish, I 10/10 would recommend it.
“This powder isn’t heavy at all and it looks so natural on my skin, which is why I love to use it daily. It also stops my concealer from creasing, which was one of my main issues and why I can’t go without it now.
“To use it, apply your foundation first, then your concealer and then go over with the translucent powder to set both. Using a beauty sponge, I press and roll the powder onto my skin instead of dabbing.
“I use the shade Medium Deep for everyday and Honey for going out, out –which will hopefully be the case soon!”
Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder
Main image: Sarah Ellen Photography/brand