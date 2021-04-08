Alongside her beautifully shot fashion imagery, you’ll find helpful content that is still difficult to find on places like Instagram, including a Reel on the best jeans for people with a smaller waist and bigger thighs and cosy working from home outfits for sizes 12-14.

There’s also lots of relatable content weaved between, such as a post that promotes normalising feeling lost in your 30s and things to remember if you need encouragement.

When Marriott isn’t posting on blog or social media platforms, you can find her on Pearshaped, a podcast she co-hosts alongside Sophie Edwards, in which they discuss embracing your authentic self as a millennial woman.

It’s fair to say, she’s very busy. So, whether she’s filming a video or recording a podcast, what’s the one product Marriott relies on in her day-to-day routine? Here, she tells us.