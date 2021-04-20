How do these trends reflect society’s attitudes towards beauty?

“At one point [in the documentary], I’m reading the marketing for enamelling and it was just playing on women’s insecurities. I mean, that’s what the whole history of make-up is: it’s all about men playing on women’s insecurities and men telling women what they can and can’t do. That’s the theme that runs throughout.

“For example, Madame Rachel, who was a woman in Bond Street that used to do the enamelling, had an advert that read something like: ‘So many times, a blemish can result in somebody becoming unloved, unmarried, unwept – like at your funeral, there won’t be anyone there. No one will hire you.’ I mean, it was so intense, the advertising, and it was so playing on women’s insecurities.”

“There’s a really shocking law that came into force in the Victorian era in the UK, so I’m talking around 1864. If you were a school teacher but had a little bit too much blusher on, for example, and a policeman or somebody in authority suspected – it only needed to be a suspicion, they didn’t need any proof – that you might be a prostitute, they could take you in to have your genitals examined. If the woman refused the examination, she could go to prison for up to a year. So you can imagine how much anxiety there was about your hair or make-up.”