I love the idea of red lipstick, I like applying it and taking a selfie, but when it comes to actually wearing it outside the four walls of my bedroom, well that’s a different story. I can’t be doing with the constant mirror checks, the smudging and the fear of having it around my mouth or on my teeth, making me look like I’d just eaten a messy spaghetti bolognese. But not only do Lisa’s lipsticks look so visually satisfying – honestly, no picture will ever do that bullet justice, it’s looks like pure velvet – but they’re also a dream to a apply, despite the matte finish it glides easily across lips, doesn’t bleed or transfer, and instead of drying down into a flat, solid shade it still has dimension and an ever-so-slight sheen that makes it look a whole lot more flattering and feels super comfortable. I finished by blurring the edges with a cotton bud slightly, something I’ve heard make-up artists say to do, and now I can see why – it makes the whole look feel a bit more lived in and more nonchalant, which I’m very into. Plus, the actual shade of red is perfect: a brilliant true red (that definitely makes teeth appear whiter) that genuinely suits everybody. I love it and I want to wear it all the time.