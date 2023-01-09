L’Oréal is launching a make-up applicator for users with limited mobility

Ever the innovators, L’Oréal has unveiled plans to launch a motorised, handheld device designed to help people with limited hand and arm mobility to steadily apply their make-up.

The industry has come a long way in the last few years in terms of inclusivity, and this is the next step towards making beauty accessible to all, because the hard truth is that, right now, most products are not designed with every single person in mind.

In the past, we’ve seen easy-to-open skincare, ergonomic and flexible make-up brushes – including Kohl Kreatives’ The Flex Collection, a set of five easy-grip brushes with bendable heads to provide better comfort and more precision for those with motor disabilities – and packaging that includes Braille.