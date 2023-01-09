L’Oréal is launching a make-up applicator for users with limited mobility
- Posted by
- Lucy Partington
- Published
The beauty conglomerate unveiled its plans to use smart motion technology at the CES tech show in Las Vegas.
Ever the innovators, L’Oréal has unveiled plans to launch a motorised, handheld device designed to help people with limited hand and arm mobility to steadily apply their make-up.
The industry has come a long way in the last few years in terms of inclusivity, and this is the next step towards making beauty accessible to all, because the hard truth is that, right now, most products are not designed with every single person in mind.
In the past, we’ve seen easy-to-open skincare, ergonomic and flexible make-up brushes – including Kohl Kreatives’ The Flex Collection, a set of five easy-grip brushes with bendable heads to provide better comfort and more precision for those with motor disabilities – and packaging that includes Braille.
But now, things are stepping up a gear and L’Oréal’s groundbreaking new Hapta device – created for the 50 million people across the world who have reduced fine motor skills – has been developed in partnership with Google’s sister tech company, Verily. It’s considered the first handheld computerised make-up applicator and it uses real-time sensors and self-levelling technology (originally used to stabilise cooking utensils for people with disabilities) to help provide steady lipstick application.
The device will first be adopted by L’Oréal-owned brand Lancôme, whose lipsticks will easily click into the user’s desired position. It’s understood that more tools are in the works, too. A post on Instagram read: “Discover HAPTA by Lancôme, a handheld, ultra-precise smart makeup applicator for users with limited hand and arm mobility, offering them the ability to steadily apply lipstick at home. Accessibility starts here.”
Lancôme’s global president Françoise Lehmann said: “Beauty tech is revolutionising the way we develop beauty products and services and enabling greater personalisation. With Hapta we are going one step further by making beauty more accessible to use, because everyone should have equal access to it.”
If this is the future of beauty, we’re very much here for it.
Main image: Lancôme