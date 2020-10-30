L’Oreal Paris Air Volume Mega Mascara review: “Beyoncé’s make-up artist loves this £7 mascara, so I tried it”
Hanna Ibraheem
- Published
Sir John is a force in the beauty industry and responsible for painting some of the world’s biggest celebrities, including Beyonce. So, after Stylist’s senior beauty writer Hanna Ibraheem saw him raving about a mascara, she immediately tried it for herself.
When it comes to purchasing new beauty products, we all love to do our research. Whether it’s reading one of Stylist’s many reviews on the latest beauty launches, watching a review on YouTube or speaking to your nearest or dearest about whether they’ve tried it; we like knowing our money is being well spent.
Which is why when Sir John, Beyonce’s revered make-up artist, recommended a drugstore mascara, I knew I had to try it.
During an IGTV with Tata Harper, founder of her eponymous skincare range, the duo discussed their skincare routine before sharing Sir John’s famous 15-minute make-up face. After applying a brow pencil and some soft eyeshadow, Harper began applying mascara, leading Sir John to pull out his current favourite option: L’Oreal Paris’ Air Volume Mega Mascara, £7.33.
“My favourite mascara of the moment, just to keep it real – if you guys haven’t seen this already, it dropped a couple of days ago, this L’Oreal Paris Air Volume Mega Mascara,” he explained, showing the pastel pink tube to the camera.
“Look at this guy, look at this brush,” he added, taking out the wand. “This brush has so much product on it, I can’t even describe to you… if you know make-up like I know make-up, this is the brush to have.”
Seeing as Sir John is responsible for countless iconic red carpet, music video and performance looks, I trusted his word and got my hands on one.
The first thing I would say is that the brush is packed with a lot of tiny, short bristles, meaning it’s easy to pick up a lot of product. At first, I thought this would mean smudges were inevitable but my experience was the complete opposite.
The tiny bristles make it a lot easier to catch each and every individual lash, even on your lower lash line. As I ran the wand through my lashes, it coated each lash in intensely black pigment and my lashes were stretched out to double their length.
It also gave them a flattering curl. My lashes are incredibly straight, so I love a curling mascara but in the past, I’ve found some formulas to be quite heavy. This means my lashes droop back down by midday. However, this L’Oreal mascara has a whipped formula and is made up of melting waxes. The result is a volumising and defining formula that is lightweight and doesn’t weigh lashes down throughout the day.
After seeing the results, it’s fair to say this mascara will become a firm everyday favourite and I may have slipped it into my make-up bag already.
Sir John, I thank you.
L’Oreal Paris Air Volume Mega Mascara
Main image: courtesy of L’Oreal Paris/Hanna Ibraheem