When it comes to purchasing new beauty products, we all love to do our research. Whether it’s reading one of Stylist’s many reviews on the latest beauty launches, watching a review on YouTube or speaking to your nearest or dearest about whether they’ve tried it; we like knowing our money is being well spent.

Which is why when Sir John, Beyonce’s revered make-up artist, recommended a drugstore mascara, I knew I had to try it.

During an IGTV with Tata Harper, founder of her eponymous skincare range, the duo discussed their skincare routine before sharing Sir John’s famous 15-minute make-up face. After applying a brow pencil and some soft eyeshadow, Harper began applying mascara, leading Sir John to pull out his current favourite option: L’Oreal Paris’ Air Volume Mega Mascara, £7.33.