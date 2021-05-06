The fourth designer collaboration from the high street brand is with Elie Saab – here’s every product in the collection.
First came Balmain, then Isabel Marant followed by Karl Lagerfeld, and now it’s the turn of haute couture fashion house Elie Saab to join forces with L’Oréal Paris to create a make-up collection.
Elie Saab, in the words of Stylist’s fashion features editor Billie Bhatia, “is fantasy dressing at its finest. And by finest I mean swathes of gathered chiffon artfully wrapped around a body akin to a Greek goddess. The designer’s masterful decadent, feminine designs have become a red carpet staple, as iconic as the women wearing them.”
And to be honest, that sums up the curated collection. It’s ethereal, it’s glossy, it’s romantic and the products mimic his clothes – in other words, it’s been so cleverly created that it’s exactly what you would expect from Elie Saab.
The nine-strong collection features a bright but surprisingly wearable eyeshadow palette, four embossed lipsticks with a satin shine finish, three lipglosses and an oil-infused mascara. Speaking about the collaboration, Saab said: “For me, less is more. My aim was to create a universal collection to suit every skin tone and occasion so I chose soft, warm colours in an assortment of textures from shimmery to matte for the palette in order to elegantly enhance without detracting from a woman’s natural beauty.”
While Val Garland, L’Oréal Paris’ global make-up artist, said: “I’m always in awe of the craftsmanship in Elie Saab’s couture designs; the exquisite handsewn embroideries and embellishments and his signature fantasy creations that we all anticipate seeing every Paris Fashion Week. I wanted to translate his vision with makeup, by incorporating subtle shimmer finishes in the gloss and dazzling glitters in the eye shadows to truly reflect his designs.”
Here, we round up every product in the collection, which is available to buy now.
L’Oréal Paris x Elie Saab Eyeshadow Palette
This 9-pan palette has a mix of matte and shimmer shades that are entirely buildable so they can be applied as subtle or as intense as you like. The packaging deserves to be celebrated too: handmade leather in Elie Saab’s signature beige rose shade, it has gold hardware and a big mirror inside. Dreamy.
Shop L’Oréal Paris x Elie Saab Eyeshadow Palette, £15.99 at LookFantastic
L’Oréal Paris x Elie Saab Color Riche Lipstick
In four brand new shades, these lipsticks have a satin finish which is “reminiscent of a whisper of silk”. From pinky nudes to a bold red, the embossed bullets mirror the embroidery of a couture gown and that pastel pink and gold packaging is as equally beautiful.
Shop L’Oréal Paris x Elie Saab Color Riche Lipstick, £9.99 each at LookFantastic
L’Oréal Paris x Elie Saab Le Brilliant Haute Couture Gloss
Three new shades of nude, these glosses are high shine yet easy to wear. The silky texture is lightweight, comfortable and the applicator – which is in the shape of the number eight – makes them easy to apply.
Shop L’Oréal Paris x Elie Saab Le Brilliant Haute Couture Gloss, £10.99 each at LookFantastic
L’Oréal Paris x Elie Saab Le Volume Haute Couture Mascara
Infused with a nourishing blend of oils, this mascara promises clump-free application every single time while the brush – which has alternating straight and wavy bristles – instantly volumizes lashes.
Shop L’Oréal Paris x Elie Saab Le Volume Haute Couture Mascara, £12.99 at LookFantastic
Images: Courtesy of L’Oreal Paris and Cindy Bruna shot by L’Oreal Paris
