First came Balmain, then Isabel Marant followed by Karl Lagerfeld, and now it’s the turn of haute couture fashion house Elie Saab to join forces with L’Oréal Paris to create a make-up collection. Elie Saab, in the words of Stylist’s fashion features editor Billie Bhatia, “is fantasy dressing at its finest. And by finest I mean swathes of gathered chiffon artfully wrapped around a body akin to a Greek goddess. The designer’s masterful decadent, feminine designs have become a red carpet staple, as iconic as the women wearing them.”

The first look at the lipsticks in the L'Oreal Paris x Elie Saab makeup collection

And to be honest, that sums up the curated collection. It’s ethereal, it’s glossy, it’s romantic and the products mimic his clothes – in other words, it’s been so cleverly created that it’s exactly what you would expect from Elie Saab. The nine-strong collection features a bright but surprisingly wearable eyeshadow palette, four embossed lipsticks with a satin shine finish, three lipglosses and an oil-infused mascara. Speaking about the collaboration, Saab said: “For me, less is more. My aim was to create a universal collection to suit every skin tone and occasion so I chose soft, warm colours in an assortment of textures from shimmery to matte for the palette in order to elegantly enhance without detracting from a woman’s natural beauty.”

The 9-pan eyeshadow palette in L'Oreal Paris x Elie Saab makeup collection

While Val Garland, L’Oréal Paris’ global make-up artist, said: “I’m always in awe of the craftsmanship in Elie Saab’s couture designs; the exquisite handsewn embroideries and embellishments and his signature fantasy creations that we all anticipate seeing every Paris Fashion Week. I wanted to translate his vision with makeup, by incorporating subtle shimmer finishes in the gloss and dazzling glitters in the eye shadows to truly reflect his designs.” Here, we round up every product in the collection, which is available to buy now.

Want to be the first to hear about our exclusive reader competitions, offers and discounts? Sign up for the Competitions + Offers email Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy