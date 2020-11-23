It’s the most wonderful time of the year. All beauty brands have now released their ultra special (and often, limited-edition) Christmas collections for 2020 and one that we particularly look forward to every year is MAC Cosmetics.

If you missed out on this year’s coveted MAC advent calendar, don’t worry – there are plenty of great products to gift (or buy for yourself).

This year’s MAC Christmas range, which is named Frosted Firework, includes creamy lipsticks, shimmery eyeshadows, ice-sheened Lipglass shades and high-shine highlighters.

Here, we run through every item in the collection.