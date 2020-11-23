MAC Christmas Collection 2020: here is every product in its Frosted Fireworks range
From new shades of lipstick to metallic eyeshadows, these are the MAC products you’ll be wanting under your Christmas tree.
It’s the most wonderful time of the year. All beauty brands have now released their ultra special (and often, limited-edition) Christmas collections for 2020 and one that we particularly look forward to every year is MAC Cosmetics.
If you missed out on this year’s coveted MAC advent calendar, don’t worry – there are plenty of great products to gift (or buy for yourself).
This year’s MAC Christmas range, which is named Frosted Firework, includes creamy lipsticks, shimmery eyeshadows, ice-sheened Lipglass shades and high-shine highlighters.
Here, we run through every item in the collection.
MAC Frosted Firework Colour Collection
MAC Extra Dimension Eye Shadows
These creamy eyeshadows are formulated with a foiled finish, meaning they deliver highly-pigmented colour payoff as well as a shimmery metallic finish.
MAC Extra Dimension Eye Shadows, £17.50 each
MAC Frosted Firework Lipstick
This Christmas, MAC has released five limited edition lipstick shades. From sheer white with pearl to deep rich burgundy, there’s an array of colours to choose from.
MAC Frosted Firework Lipstick, £17.50 each
MAC Frosted Firework Eye Pencil
Much like their frosted-pink packaging, these dual-ended eyeliners have a gorgeous pearlescent finish to them.
MAC Frosted Firework Eye Pencil, £16 each
MAC Extra Dimension Frosted Firework SkinFinish
Harnessing a clever liquid-to-powder technology, MAC has released two highlighters that pack a gorgeous punch. Just look at them.
MAC Extra Dimension Frosted Firework SkinFinish in Let It Glow and Flare for the Dramatic, £27 each
MAC Frosted Firework Lipglass
MAC’s iconic Lipglass will be available in five exclusive shades. These high-gloss products deliver pigmented colour but also contain jojoba oil so your lips won’t dry out.
MAC Frosted Firework Lipglass, £16.50 each
MAC Frosted Firework Christmas Gift Sets
MAC Flashing Ice Extra Dimension SkinFinish Trio
Fan of a radiant skin finish? These highlighter palettes contain three gorgeous shades to help you achieve a beautiful glow. It comes in two options – light or gold – to cover all skin tones.
MAC Rocket To Fame Eye Shadow Palette
This silver eyeshadow palette is packed with 12 shades in a range of matte and frost finishes. From icy lilac and pearly white to blue with green pearl and peachy nude, there’s an impressive collection of colours. The biggest problem is deciding which ones to use on Christmas day.
MAC Fireworked Like a Charm Mini Lipstick Kit
If you’re a fan of MAC’s lipsticks, this is perfect for you. Its mini lipstick kits come in two colourways: red or pink.
MAC Fireworked Like a Charm Mini Lipglass Kit
If you’re a fan of lip gloss, MAC has released three high-shine Lipglasses. Better yet, they come in a little pouch.
MAC Firewerk It Lip Kit
Combining all you need for long-lasting lip colour, these handy kits contain a lip pencil, lipstick and Lipglass. The kits are available in either a berry or blush colourway.
MAC Firewerk It Lip Kit, £35 each
MAC Firelit Face Kit
These highlighter kits come with an Extra Dimension Skinfinish Double Gleam (just pick between gold or champagne) and a 143s Face Brush – all nestled in a festive make-up bag.
MAC Firelit Face Kit, £35 each
MAC Showstopper Powder Kiss Lip Kit
The item our beauty team have on their wishlist, MAC has compiled five of its Powder Kiss lipsticks that deliver a soft-focus matte finish.
MAC Sparkler Starter Brush Kit
Inside the pink bag, you’ll find a Sculpting Foundation Brush, Angled Blush/Highlighter Brush, Essential Shading Brush, Small Multi-Purpose Sculpted Brush and a Bent Detail Brush – all you need to get started, basically.
MAC Surefire Hit Mini Lipstick Vault
A lipstick lover’s dream, this collection rounds up 12 of the brand’s iconic lipsticks. Plus, each one is dressed in holographic glitter packaging.
MAC Colour Out Loud Holiday Vault
If you were sad to miss out on MAC’s advent calendar, this is the product for you. It contains three lipsticks, three Lipglasses, three Extra Dimension Foil Eye Shadows and an Extra Dimension Skinfinish.
All images: MAC Cosmetics