Make-up

MAC Christmas Collection 2020: here is every product in its Frosted Fireworks range

From new shades of lipstick to metallic eyeshadows, these are the MAC products you’ll be wanting under your Christmas tree.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. All beauty brands have now released their ultra special (and often, limited-edition) Christmas collections for 2020 and one that we particularly look forward to every year is MAC Cosmetics.

If you missed out on this year’s coveted MAC advent calendar, don’t worry – there are plenty of great products to gift (or buy for yourself).

This year’s MAC Christmas range, which is named Frosted Firework, includes creamy lipsticks, shimmery eyeshadows, ice-sheened Lipglass shades and high-shine highlighters.

Here, we run through every item in the collection.

You may also like

Best Christmas beauty gifts for 2020: 16 festive products anybody would love to receive this year

MAC Frosted Firework Colour Collection

You may also like

Beauty advent calendars now available for 2020, including John Lewis, Molton Brown, NYX and bareMinerals

MAC Frosted Firework Christmas Gift Sets

You may also like

Best Christmas fragranced gifts for 2020: 16 beauty products scented with your favourite perfumes

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

All images: MAC Cosmetics