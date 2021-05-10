To celebrate the release of Disney’s Cruella, MAC Cosmetics has created a make-up collection dedicated to the most fashionable villain of all time.
Cruella De Vil, Cruella De Vil. Quite possibly one of the most terrifying (and chicest) villains in Disney’s movie catalogue and now, she’s coming back to the big screen.
Disney is releasing Cruella, a live-action prequel set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution. The movie follows a young woman named Estella, played by Emma Stone, and follows her journey to becoming one of the most fashionable villains of all time.
To celebrate the exciting movie, MAC Cosmetics has created a make-up collection in collaboration with Disney’s Cruella – and it looks wickedly good.
In the line-up, you’ll find a range of lipsticks to help you copy “the curl of her lips” and a colourful eyeshadow palette, including frosty shades to help you recreate “the ice in her stare”. There’s even two-toned black and white make-up brushes to resemble Cruella’s hair. Basically, it’s the perfect collaboration.
“With there being such a huge trend for recycling the more niche counterculture moments of previous decades, this collection feels like MAC returning to a celebration of the kind of DIY styling and brave transformation that originally made it such a maverick brand,” explains Terry Barber, MAC Director of Makeup Artistry.
Here, we round up every product in the collection, which is due to launch on 13 May.
MAC x Disney’s Cruella collection
MAC x Disney Cruella Eyeshadow Palette Cruella To Be Kind
MAC x Disney Cruella Powder Blush Duo Cruel-La Intentions
MAC x Disney Cruella Powder Blush Duo Tickled Punk
MAC x Disney Cruella 129 Synthetic Powder/Blush Face Brush
MAC x Disney Cruella Eye Brush 217s Synthetic Blending Brush
MAC x Disney Cruella Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour in Glamarchy
MAC x Disney Cruella Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour in Mayhemmed
MAC x Disney Cruella Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour in Queen of Mean
MAC x Disney Cruella Dual Ended Pro Longwear Eye Liner
MAC x Disney Cruella Matte Lipstick in Camden Caper
MAC x Disney Cruella Matte Lipstick in De Vil In The Details
MAC x Disney Cruella Matte Lipstick in Sweet-N-Vicious
MAC x Disney Cruella 76 Supermodel Lash
Main image: MAC Cosmetics