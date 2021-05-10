Cruella De Vil, Cruella De Vil. Quite possibly one of the most terrifying (and chicest) villains in Disney’s movie catalogue and now, she’s coming back to the big screen.

Disney is releasing Cruella, a live-action prequel set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution. The movie follows a young woman named Estella, played by Emma Stone, and follows her journey to becoming one of the most fashionable villains of all time.

To celebrate the exciting movie, MAC Cosmetics has created a make-up collection in collaboration with Disney’s Cruella – and it looks wickedly good.