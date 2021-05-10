MAC x Disney Cruella: every product in the wickedly exciting collection

To celebrate the release of Disney’s Cruella, MAC Cosmetics has created a make-up collection dedicated to the most fashionable villain of all time.

Cruella De Vil, Cruella De Vil. Quite possibly one of the most terrifying (and chicest) villains in Disney’s movie catalogue and now, she’s coming back to the big screen.

Disney is releasing Cruella, a live-action prequel set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution. The movie follows a young woman named Estella, played by Emma Stone, and follows her journey to becoming one of the most fashionable villains of all time.

To celebrate the exciting movie, MAC Cosmetics has created a make-up collection in collaboration with Disney’s Cruella – and it looks wickedly good.

In the line-up, you’ll find a range of lipsticks to help you copy “the curl of her lips” and a colourful eyeshadow palette, including frosty shades to help you recreate “the ice in her stare”. There’s even two-toned black and white make-up brushes to resemble Cruella’s hair. Basically, it’s the perfect collaboration.

“With there being such a huge trend for recycling the more niche counterculture moments of previous decades, this collection feels like MAC returning to a celebration of the kind of DIY styling and brave transformation that originally made it such a maverick brand,” explains Terry Barber, MAC Director of Makeup Artistry.

Here, we round up every product in the collection, which is due to launch on 13 May.

MAC x Disney’s Cruella collection

Main image: MAC Cosmetics

