Makeup by Mario has finally launched in the UK – and it’s bound to sell out quickly

It has finally happened: celebrity make-up artist Mario Dedivanovic has brought his eponymous range, Makeup by Mario, to the UK. While assisting other make-up artists on shoots, Dedivanovic launched his Instagram account under the handle “@makeupbymario”. The handle was inspired by the way make-up artists are credited in magazines and, today, sits at a casual 8.8 million followers.

By 2016, Dedivanovic skyrocketed to make-up artistry fame after becoming Kim Kardashian’s go-to make-up artist. He quickly became one of the most-wanted make-up artists in Hollywood and the duo still work together on countless campaign and red carpet appearances. His long list of celebrity clients also includes Ariana Grande, Gabrielle Union, Demi Levato, Salma Hayek and Kate Bosworth.

You may also like Jones Road: here are our thoughts on make-up artist Bobbi Brown’s new beauty brand

In 2010, he launched The Masterclass, a series of global events where Dedivanovic share his signature techniques with over 25,000 students. It’s no wonder tickets sell out fast.

Then in 2020, Dedivanovic set the industry alight when he finally responded to fans’ biggest request of all time: he launched his own make-up brand. But this isn’t your average celebrity beauty brand. Launched in 2020 to mark his 20th year as a make-up artist, Makeup by Mario is a culmination of everything Dedivanovic has learnt in his career. The line-up consists of a carefully crafted selection of pro-level make-up products that help customers achieve his signature make-up looks.

Unsurprisingly, Makeup by Mario became an instant success and, in just one year, has constantly sat on the bestselling lists at Sephora stores across the US – and now, it’s finally launching in the UK. Yep, Makeup by Mario has finally arrived on our shores and will be available on Cult Beauty. To kick things off, Dedivanovic is treating us to his eye collection, the first range he created for his brand (which includes some major eyeshadow palettes). But don’t worry, we’ve had confirmation from Dedivanovic himself that the rest of his products, such as the blushers and iconic lip palette, will be arriving on Cult Beauty in due time. If you’re debating whether to buy something, we suggest you move fast as his products are bound to sell out quickly. To help, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite products from Dedivanovic’s eye collection – and now available on Cult Beauty.

You may also like Popular US beauty brands that are available in the UK

Makeup by Mario products that are now available in the UK

You may also like Best eyeshadow palettes that cater to all skin tones and budgets

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy