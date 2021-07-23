Makeup by Mario has finally launched in the UK – and it’s bound to sell out quickly

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Mario Dedivanovic’s eponymous range, Makeup by Mario, is one of the most successful beauty launches of all time – and now, it’s finally available in the UK.
It has finally happened: celebrity make-up artist Mario Dedivanovic has brought his eponymous range, Makeup by Mario, to the UK.
While assisting other make-up artists on shoots, Dedivanovic launched his Instagram account under the handle “@makeupbymario”. The handle was inspired by the way make-up artists are credited in magazines and, today, sits at a casual 8.8 million followers.
By 2016, Dedivanovic skyrocketed to make-up artistry fame after becoming Kim Kardashian’s go-to make-up artist. He quickly became one of the most-wanted make-up artists in Hollywood and the duo still work together on countless campaign and red carpet appearances. His long list of celebrity clients also includes Ariana Grande, Gabrielle Union, Demi Levato, Salma Hayek and Kate Bosworth.
In 2010, he launched The Masterclass, a series of global events where Dedivanovic share his signature techniques with over 25,000 students. It’s no wonder tickets sell out fast.
Then in 2020, Dedivanovic set the industry alight when he finally responded to fans’ biggest request of all time: he launched his own make-up brand. But this isn’t your average celebrity beauty brand. Launched in 2020 to mark his 20th year as a make-up artist, Makeup by Mario is a culmination of everything Dedivanovic has learnt in his career. The line-up consists of a carefully crafted selection of pro-level make-up products that help customers achieve his signature make-up looks.
Unsurprisingly, Makeup by Mario became an instant success and, in just one year, has constantly sat on the bestselling lists at Sephora stores across the US – and now, it’s finally launching in the UK.
Yep, Makeup by Mario has finally arrived on our shores and will be available on Cult Beauty. To kick things off, Dedivanovic is treating us to his eye collection, the first range he created for his brand (which includes some major eyeshadow palettes). But don’t worry, we’ve had confirmation from Dedivanovic himself that the rest of his products, such as the blushers and iconic lip palette, will be arriving on Cult Beauty in due time.
If you’re debating whether to buy something, we suggest you move fast as his products are bound to sell out quickly. To help, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite products from Dedivanovic’s eye collection – and now available on Cult Beauty.
Makeup by Mario products that are now available in the UK
Makeup by Mario Master Mattes Eyeshadow Palette
Inspired by the natural tones in our skin, these 12 shades work together to create an endless variation of eye make-up looks; from soft and neutral to deep and smoky.
Shop Makeup by Mario Master Mattes Eyeshadow Palette at Cult Beauty, £41
Makeup by Mario Master Metals Eyeshadow Palette
This palette perfectly captures Dedivanovic’s artistry. You can use these eyeshadows dry, wet or mix them with his Master Metal Manipulator (more on that below) to transform it into a pearlised liquid foil.
Shop Makeup by Mario Master Metals Eyeshadow Palette at Cult Beauty, £41
Makeup by Mario Master Metal Manipulator
This clever mixing agent transforms Dedivanovic’s metallic pigments to gorgeous high-shine metallic foils. Simply add a drop onto your make-up brush and dip it into your eyeshadow.
Shop Makeup by Mario Master Metal Manipulator at Cult Beauty, £12
Makeup by Mario Master Eye Prep & Set
Available in three colourways, these clever primer palettes are creamy in texture but contain translucent powder to lock in make-up against excess oils. Plus, the shades can be used alone or combined to neutralise redness, or, they work perfectly as eyeshadows.
Shop Makeup by Mario Master Eye Prep & Set at Cult Beauty, £23.50
Makeup by Mario Master Pigment Pro Pencil
After watching his sister struggle to do winged liner, Dedivanovic created these clever pencils. On one end is a highly-pigmented gel-like pencil that glides onto skin. On the other, a soft brush that smudges out your liner into the perfect cat eye flick.
Shop Makeup by Mario Master Pigment Pro Pencil at Cult Beauty, £19
Makeup by Mario Master Secret Glow
This balm-like highlighter is completely translucent but gives skin a beautiful luminous finish. Use it on the high points of your face or over your eyeshadow for a dewy effect.
Makeup by Mario Master Crystal Reflector
Inspired by Dedivanovic’s love for crystals, these gorgeous highlighters add a coating of shimmer to your eyes and cheeks. They sit comfortably on skin and can be applied with your fingers or a brush.
Shop Makeup by Mario Master Crystal Reflector at Cult Beauty, £19
Makeup by Mario Master Metallics Eyeshadow Palette
All of these 12 eyeshadows have a creamy texture that melts onto eyelids and a metallic finish that catches the light. Each shade was carefully developed to suit all skin tones.
Shop Makeup by Mario Master Metallics Eyeshadow Palette at Cult Beauty, £41
Main image: Makeup by Mario/Cult Beauty