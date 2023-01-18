Underpainting is the foolproof trick Hailey Bieber’s make-up artist uses for soft glam looks

It’s fair to say that Hailey Bieber is turning out to be one of the most influential celebrities of our time, at least in terms of beauty: witness the viral glazed donut manicure trend that she popularised to the £3 lipliner and three types of blusher she uses in her own make-up routine.

Now, Mary Phillips, Hailey Bieber’s make-up artist, has revealed the technique she uses when she’s creating a soft glam look. Known as ‘underpainting’, it’s a trick that essentially means she applies bronzer and highlighter to softly sculpt the face prior to using foundation.