It would be highly inaccurate to say Maya Jama skimps on glamour. In fact, the television presenter is a consistent frontrunner when it comes to turning a look. From red carpet moments – of which there are many – to holidays, presenting and going out, Jama frequently does the most. And for that, she’s very much adored.

This month the MIJ Masks founder took her beauty love further than ever, opening the doors to the Jama & Drys salon in London. For one day only the beauty destination offered shoppers complimentary nail treatments, blow drys and eyelash extensions – everything Jama says makes her feel her most glam self.

If you, like me, have often wondered the secrets behind Jama’s flawless, permanently party-ready looks, read on. We’ve got the full rundown on her festive beauty protocol, including the cult product she always chucks in her bag before leaving the house.