Maya Jama’s failsafe festive glam includes a cult high-shine lip gloss (and super sleek hair, obvs)
The MIJ Masks founder breaks down her go-to Christmas day and party season beauty routines.
It would be highly inaccurate to say Maya Jama skimps on glamour. In fact, the television presenter is a consistent frontrunner when it comes to turning a look. From red carpet moments – of which there are many – to holidays, presenting and going out, Jama frequently does the most. And for that, she’s very much adored.
This month the MIJ Masks founder took her beauty love further than ever, opening the doors to the Jama & Drys salon in London. For one day only the beauty destination offered shoppers complimentary nail treatments, blow drys and eyelash extensions – everything Jama says makes her feel her most glam self.
If you, like me, have often wondered the secrets behind Jama’s flawless, permanently party-ready looks, read on. We’ve got the full rundown on her festive beauty protocol, including the cult product she always chucks in her bag before leaving the house.
What’s your secret to festive glam?
“I would say hair, nails and lashes is the ultimate combo. I love to match my nails to my look as it makes me feel really put together and I love to have fun with the designs. With any glam Christmas look, I think lashes really do add that finishing touch and take your look to the next level, I love a cat eye as it pairs perfectly with a winged eyeliner.
“If you are going out always remember to set your look with a little loose powder to give your look extra staying power and keep any shine at bay. Most importantly just have fun with your look, it’s Christmas – the more sparkle the better.”
And does that apply to Christmas day, too?
“I always like to feel super comfortable on Christmas day, so my Adidas tracksuit is a must-have for me (and my family) when we’re opening presents and during lunch. I like to feel super relaxed as I’ll have been very dressed up in the run-up to Christmas and during party season.
“I do however always do a full face on Christmas day, a festive red lip is one of my favourites paired with a voluminous mascara. It’s an easy go-to that makes me feel great.”
If you could only pick one beauty product to take on a night out?
“I would have to say a really amazing lip gloss. I’ve been loving the Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb as it keeps your lips really juicy and hydrated in the winter months and who doesn’t love a beautiful glossy lip during the party season? It can also be reapplied super easily which is very key when you are at a party!”
What’s your favourite everyday beauty look?
“I think one of my all-time favourite looks is really beautiful glowing, bronzed skin with a pop of highlight with a nude lip, winged liner and lashes paired with a really sleek ponytail or braid. It’s my go-to for an everyday glam which can be amped up for an evening look and always makes me feel great.”
Main image: Getty