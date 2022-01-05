Soft, fluffy volume is the beauty trend du jour, it seems – and that goes for almost all types of hair. Because, between layering hair rollers for the perfect 90s blow-dry to perfecting your fluffy brow technique, there are a plethora of ways to incorporate the effect into your beauty routine. This year, I’m extending it to my eyelashes, too. Enter the brand new Maybelline Colossal Curl Bounce Mascara, a clump-free, curling mascara designed to lift and lengthen without any wet spider legs in sight.

One thing that drew me to the new mascara – the curling effect. A firm friend of the eyelash curler, the thought of doing away with the easy (but time-consuming) step of my make-up routine was attractive. Fortunately, it lived up to the hype. Easy to apply, my lashes looked more open, curled and defined after the first one to two strokes. While not as stark as when I use a lash curler, my decidedly straight lashes were definitely curved. A win.

Before using the Maybelline Colossal Curl Bounce mascara.

Another thing: dry-looking lash volume – stay with me now. Some of my favourite black mascaras are supremely defined and glossy, the cult Mac In Extreme Dimension Lash, for example. However, for an everyday effect, I prefer a mascara that gives the effect of an elevated natural lash; fluffy and voluminous while maintaining softness. The Colossal Curl Bounce has moved firmly to the front of the pack to achieve this, pipping the iconic Maybelline Great Lash mascara to the post. Less Twiggy, more pared-back Hailey Bieber; I’m about it in a big way.

After using the Maybelline Colossal Curl Bounce mascara.

I’m not a big fan of waterproof mascara (my sensitive skin makes eye rubbing a painful chore), so this one ticked all the boxes. Zero clumps – yes, really – and effective without a lot of leg work, I’m happy to report there’s a new frontrunner in my make-up bag.

Main image: Stylist